  Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 15:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could succeed the Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could come with 8GB of RAM
  • The purported smartphone is said to have the model number SM-M556B
  • The Galaxy M55 is expected to include an Adreno 644 GPU
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could launch in the market soon. The phone has surfaced online recently, which could suggest an imminent launch. It is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was launched in March this year with an Exynos 1380 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The purported Galaxy M55 5G has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking website. The listing is said to hint at some key specifications such as processor and RAM details of the phone.

A MySmartPrice report states that the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G model was listed on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-M556B. As per the listing, the phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which scored 3575 in the single-core test and 11330 in the multicore test. The Galaxy M55 5G is also said to come with an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and run Android 14-based One UI, according to the listing.

The Galaxy M55 is expected to succeed the Galaxy M54, which is available in Blue and Silver colour options. The handset did not see an India launch. It is priced in Brazil at BRL 1,799 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 256GB variant is listed at BRL 3,499 (roughly Rs. 59,500).

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy M54 is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone carries a triple rear camera unit that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera of the handset comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy M54 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. However, the charging adapter is sold separately and does not ship in the retail box with the phone. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 164.9mm x 77.3mm x 8.4mm in size and weighs 199 grams.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
