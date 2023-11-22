Redmi K70E is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the company's Redmi K60E. The Redmi K70 series, said to succeed the Redmi K60 lineup, was earlier reported to be unveiled later this year. Similar to the preceding series, the upcoming Redmi K70 lineup is also expected to arrive with three models. The Redmi K70E will likely launch alongside Redmi K70 and L70 Pro. Leaked details about the upcoming base Redmi K70 model recently surfaced online. Now, the company has teased several specifications of the Redmi K70E.

Redmi confirmed on Weibo that the Redmi K70E will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It also revealed that the phone scored 1,526,328 points on AnTuTu. The company also claim that after almost an hour of “open-world” at 25°C, the phone was running at 58.86 frames per second (FPS).

The Redmi K70E will also have a 1.5K display with a peak brightness level of 1,800nits and a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz. The company also confirmed that the phone will ship with Xiaomi HyperOS. The smartphone will also come with a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It is expected to measure 8.05mm in thickness. One of the series of posts shared on Weibo has the hashtag “K70 series will be unlocked for you this month” (translated from Chinese), suggesting the lineup could be launched later in November.

Meanwhile, a leaked performance test video of the Redmi K70E shows the front panel design of the upcoming handset. It is seen with very slim side and top bezels alongside a slightly broader chin and a flat display. Notably, the middle frame also adopts a flat design. It represents a unified design aesthetic, which is expected to be consistent across the Redmi K70 series.

Another leaked hands-on video of the Redmi K70E tipped several key specifications of the upcoming handset. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a colour depth of 12-bit, a manual peak brightness level of 500 nits, and a theoretical peak brightness of 1200 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage that is expandable externally up to 1TB.

The Redmi K70E could come with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the handset is said to carry a 16-megapixel sensor. For security, the Redmi K70E is expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to get a glass back and a plastic frame. It is said to weigh 198 grams.

