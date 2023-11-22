Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K70E With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC Officially Teased; Key Specifications, Design Surface Online

Redmi K70E With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC Officially Teased; Key Specifications, Design Surface Online

Redmi K70E is expected to launch alongside the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 17:31 IST
Redmi K70E With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC Officially Teased; Key Specifications, Design Surface Online

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70E is expected to succeed the Redmi K60e (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K70E will come with a display with 1.5K resolution
  • The upcoming model is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Redmi K70E will support 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi K70E is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the company's Redmi K60E. The Redmi K70 series, said to succeed the Redmi K60 lineup, was earlier reported to be unveiled later this year. Similar to the preceding series, the upcoming Redmi K70 lineup is also expected to arrive with three models. The Redmi K70E will likely launch alongside Redmi K70 and L70 Pro. Leaked details about the upcoming base Redmi K70 model recently surfaced online. Now, the company has teased several specifications of the Redmi K70E.

Redmi confirmed on Weibo that the Redmi K70E will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It also revealed that the phone scored 1,526,328 points on AnTuTu. The company also claim that after almost an hour of “open-world” at 25°C, the phone was running at 58.86 frames per second (FPS).

The Redmi K70E will also have a 1.5K display with a peak brightness level of 1,800nits and a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz. The company also confirmed that the phone will ship with Xiaomi HyperOS. The smartphone will also come with a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It is expected to measure 8.05mm in thickness. One of the series of posts shared on Weibo has the hashtag “K70 series will be unlocked for you this month” (translated from Chinese), suggesting the lineup could be launched later in November.

Meanwhile, a leaked performance test video of the Redmi K70E shows the front panel design of the upcoming handset. It is seen with very slim side and top bezels alongside a slightly broader chin and a flat display. Notably, the middle frame also adopts a flat design. It represents a unified design aesthetic, which is expected to be consistent across the Redmi K70 series.

Another leaked hands-on video of the Redmi K70E tipped several key specifications of the upcoming handset. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a colour depth of 12-bit, a manual peak brightness level of 500 nits, and a theoretical peak brightness of 1200 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage that is expandable externally up to 1TB.

The Redmi K70E could come with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the handset is said to carry a 16-megapixel sensor. For security, the Redmi K70E is expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to get a glass back and a plastic frame. It is said to weigh 198 grams.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K70E, Redmi K70E launch, Redmi K70E specifications, Redmi K70, Redmi K70 series, Redmi K70 series launch, Redmi K70 series specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indian IT MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Reacts to Binance and Changpeng Zhao Debacle
Redmi K70E With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC Officially Teased; Key Specifications, Design Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Series Tipped to Run on This Qualcomm Mobile Chipset
  2. Apple Lands into Legal Trouble for Obstructing Crypto from iOS Payment Apps
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  5. OnePlus 12 With Sony LYT-808 Sensor Global Launch Tipped for Q1 2024
  6. You Can Now Have Voice Conversations in ChatGPT App on iOS, Android
  7. OnePlus Buds 3 Purportedly Surface on BIS, FCC Websites
  8. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Redmi K70E Launch Teased as Specifications, Design Leaked Online
  10. Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO Days After Tumultuous Ouster: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fake Google Chrome, Safari Updates Infecting Mac Computers With AMOS Malware
  2. Realme 12 Series Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Realme 12 Pro+ May Get Periscope Zoom Camera
  3. Redmi K70E With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC Officially Teased; Key Specifications, Design Surface Online
  4. Indian IT MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Reacts to Binance and Changpeng Zhao Debacle
  5. ‘Earn’: CoinSwitch Launches New Feature to Let Users Earn Passive Income via Crypto Holdings
  6. Google Chrome Resumes Transition to Manifest V3 That Will Cripple Ad Blockers in 2024
  7. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming This December, Xbox Series X Version on Three Discs
  8. ChatGPT Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature to All Free Users on iOS and Android
  9. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Black Friday Sale on Tata Cliq Brings Discounts on Headphones, Earphones From Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »