Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro feature Leica-branded triple rear camera units.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 October 2023 19:58 IST
Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 series is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Pro sports a 6.6-inch 2.5D LTPO AMOLED display
  • Both handsets are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM
  • The Xiaomi 14 series of smartphones runs on HyperOS instead of MIUI
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were unveiled at the company's launch event in China on Thursday. The new pair of smartphones come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS, a replacement for the company's MIUI interface. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They flaunt a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. Both phones feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 price

Xiaomi 14 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,200) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration. 

Both smartphones are available in Classic Black, Rock Blue, Snow Mountain Pink and White (translated from Chinese) colour options and are currently available for pre-order. 

Details regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in India are yet to be announced by the company. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review) was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Xiaomi 13 was launched globally in February for EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), but it was never introduced in India.

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 14 Pro runs on the company's new HyperOS interface and features a 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset announced just this week. The new series is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new chipset, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13, which used a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

xiaomi 14 pro black Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Pro
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming as well. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset also supports 10W wireless reverse charging. The handset measures 161.4x75.3x8.49mm and weighs 223g. 

Xiaomi 14 specifications

Xiaomi 14 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the vanilla model features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,600 pixels) display with 1.5K resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3000 nits and full DC dimming. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. 

xiaomi 14 shades Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating are also available on the standard Xiaomi 14 model. Connectivity options are identical to the Xiaomi 14 Pro, as the sensors.

Xiaomi has equipped the regular Xiaomi 14 with a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support and 10W wireless reverse charging. It measures 152.8x71.5x8.20mm and 193g.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4880mAh
OS Android
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi 14 specifications, Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 14 price, Xiaomi 14 Pro price, Xiaomi 14 Hyper OS, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BlockFi to Shut Operations, Return Crypto Assets to Customers
Top Deals on Kitchen and Home Appliances During Amazon Sale

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Buy iPhone 14 at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Dussehra Sale
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Official Teaser
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  10. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »