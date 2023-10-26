Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were unveiled at the company's launch event in China on Thursday. The new pair of smartphones come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS, a replacement for the company's MIUI interface. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They flaunt a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. Both phones feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 price

Xiaomi 14 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,200) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration.

Both smartphones are available in Classic Black, Rock Blue, Snow Mountain Pink and White (translated from Chinese) colour options and are currently available for pre-order.

Details regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in India are yet to be announced by the company. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review) was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Xiaomi 13 was launched globally in February for EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), but it was never introduced in India.

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 14 Pro runs on the company's new HyperOS interface and features a 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset announced just this week. The new series is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new chipset, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13, which used a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming as well. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset also supports 10W wireless reverse charging. The handset measures 161.4x75.3x8.49mm and weighs 223g.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

Xiaomi 14 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the vanilla model features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,600 pixels) display with 1.5K resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3000 nits and full DC dimming. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi 14

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating are also available on the standard Xiaomi 14 model. Connectivity options are identical to the Xiaomi 14 Pro, as the sensors.

Xiaomi has equipped the regular Xiaomi 14 with a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support and 10W wireless reverse charging. It measures 152.8x71.5x8.20mm and 193g.

