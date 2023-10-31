Technology News

According to the video, the Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch IPS screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Screengrab/ YouTube@eufraciolopez502

The Redmi 13C will likely feature a triple rear camera setup

  • The Redmi 13C could be powered by a Helio G85 chipset
  • The phone is seen in three different colour options
  • The Redmi 13C features a flat-body design
Redmi is believed to be getting closer to launching the Redmi 13C, with leaks and rumours providing insights about the upcoming phone's expected design and specifications. Back in September, renders of the purported phone surfaced online, showcasing its colour options and notch design. Now, the entire phone has been revealed in an unboxing video posted on YouTube, thus taking the covers off Redmi 13C's design and specifications. The Redmi 13C will seemingly arrive in three colour options as seen in the video — a Clover Green colourway, a grey option, and a matte black one. The phone is said to succeed the Redmi 12C, which debuted in India in March this year. 

According to a video posted by Guatemala-based tech channel Eufracio López 502, the Redmi 13C seems to have arrived in retail stores in Latin America. The handset, however, is yet to launch officially. The unboxing and impression video provides a detailed look at the phone, revealing key specifications and design details.

As mentioned above, the phone arrives in three different colourways and features a flat-body design. The triple camera setup is housed inside two circular enclosures, sitting within a rectangular camera island on the back of the phone, which is made out of plastic. The front camera is housed inside a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the display. The right side of the handset sports the volume and power buttons, while the left side includes the SIM tray. There's a 3.5mm audio jack on top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The video also suggests the key specifications for the upcoming Redmi smartphone. The phone comes with Android 13-based MIUI 14.0.1 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 13C packaging mentions a 6.74-inch IPS screen with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The phone is listed to run on a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card, as per the video. 

According to the video description (translated from Spanish), the phone's triple rear camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Redmi 13C is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The phone includes a single speaker, proximity sensor, and weighs 198 grams, as per the video. 

Some of the key specifications revealed in the video align with previously leaked details about the Redmi 13C. Leaked renders had suggested that the phone would arrive in three colour options. The renders had also teased other design details like a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup paired with an LED flash.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C Specifications, Redmi, Redmi 13C Unboxing
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
