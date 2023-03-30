Redmi 12C has been launched in India as one of the most affordable smartphone offerings from Xiaomi. The Redmi 12C has been announced alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G in India and carries a starting price of less than Rs. 10,000. The phone will go on sale from April 6 along with the Redmi Note 12 4G. The smartphone is available in four colour variants at the moment — Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. It sports a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 1,600×720 pixel resolution.

Redmi 12C price in India, availability

The Redmi 12C is available in two variants, with the base variant costing Rs 8,999, offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a higher end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will cost Rs 10,999. The Redmi 12C comes in four colours, namely Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple.

The Redmi 12C will go on sale from April 6 at 12 PM onwards, and customers can buy it from Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs. 500 as part of the bank offers. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of Rs 500 on old Xiaomi devices.

Redmi 12C specifications

The dual-SIM supported Redmi 12 C runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 1,600×720 pixel resolution. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch that holds the front camera.

Inside, the Redmi 12C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity up to 1TB via a microSD card slot and the Virtual RAM feature expands the RAM by an additional 5GB.

The Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sitting inside the waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh capacity battery that supports 10W wired charging.

The connectivity option on the Redmi 12C includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. The handset also includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and accelerometer. The phone measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm and has a weight of 192 grams. Xiaomi says the Redmi 12C also has an IP52 rating for resistance to water splashes. For security, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

