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Redmi 15A 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design and Specifications Teased

Redmi 15A 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via the Xiaomi India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 12:54 IST
Redmi 15A 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design and Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15A will sport a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Redmi 15A 5G will be powered by an octa core SoC
  • Redmi 15A 5G will pack a 6,300mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
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Redmi 15 5G was launched in India in August last year. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it is bringing a new Redmi 15 series smartphone to the country. The tech firm has confirmed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be unveiled in India next week. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on the company's website, confirming various details, including the phone's battery capacity and design. The Redmi 15A 5G is teased to go on sale in India in at least three colour options.

Redmi 15A 5G Set to Launch in India on March 27

In a post X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be launched in India on March 27. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live in the country on the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability via the website. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be sold in India in Black, Blue, and Pink colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 15A 5G is teased to be equipped with a display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. On top of this, the handset is confirmed to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand will equip the smartphone with an unspecified octa core 5G chipset. It is also teased to sport a dual rear camera unit. The Redmi 15A 5G will also feature a 32-megapixel AI main camera on the back.

The Redmi 15A is shown to feature a flat rear panel. It also appears with a rectangular camera island, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash. The pink colour option is shown to sport a textured panel. The company branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner. Meanwhile, it will ship with relatively thick bezels and a centred waterdrop-style notch on the front. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone.

Redmi's upcoming handset is expected to sit below the Redmi 15 5G, which was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the Redmi 15 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

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Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi 15A 5G, Redmi 15A 5G India Launch, Redmi 15A 5G Specifications, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi 15A 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design and Specifications Teased
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