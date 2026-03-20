Redmi 15 5G was launched in India in August last year. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it is bringing a new Redmi 15 series smartphone to the country. The tech firm has confirmed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be unveiled in India next week. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on the company's website, confirming various details, including the phone's battery capacity and design. The Redmi 15A 5G is teased to go on sale in India in at least three colour options.

Redmi 15A 5G Set to Launch in India on March 27

In a post X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be launched in India on March 27. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live in the country on the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability via the website. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be sold in India in Black, Blue, and Pink colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 15A 5G is teased to be equipped with a display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. On top of this, the handset is confirmed to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand will equip the smartphone with an unspecified octa core 5G chipset. It is also teased to sport a dual rear camera unit. The Redmi 15A 5G will also feature a 32-megapixel AI main camera on the back.

The Redmi 15A is shown to feature a flat rear panel. It also appears with a rectangular camera island, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash. The pink colour option is shown to sport a textured panel. The company branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner. Meanwhile, it will ship with relatively thick bezels and a centred waterdrop-style notch on the front. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone.

Redmi's upcoming handset is expected to sit below the Redmi 15 5G, which was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the Redmi 15 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

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