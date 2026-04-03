Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 15A 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15A 5G has an octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 13:54 IST
Redmi 15A 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15A 5G houses a 6,300mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 15A 5G is now available for purchase in India
  • It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 32-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi 15A 5G boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Advertisement

Redmi 15A 5G is now on sale in India. The latest Redmi A-series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a 6,300mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup led by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It sports a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by an Unisoc T8300 5G chipset. The Redmi 15A 5G is available in two colour variants and can be purchased through the company's official India website and Flipkart.

Redmi 15A 5G Price in India, Availability

As mentioned, the Redmi 15A 5G is currently available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Mi.com and authorised Xiaomi Retail Stores with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB, 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.

The Redmi 15A 5G is available in Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple colour options. Both the Xiaomi India website and Flipkart have listed the phone with exchange offers and EMI offers.

Redmi 15A 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 15A 5G runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0 skin on top. It is assured to get up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. The handset features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has triple TUV certifications and is rated to deliver peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Redmi 15A 5G has an octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 32-megapixel main rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

For authentication, the Redmi 15A 5G boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with stereo speakers and has an IP52-rated build for protection against dust and water.

The Redmi 15A 5G houses a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to stay reliable for up to four years.. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs 210 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 15A 5G, Redmi 15A 5G Price in India, Redmi 15A 5G Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Trades Near $66,500 as Market Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

Related Stories

Redmi 15A 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »