Redmi 15A 5G is now on sale in India. The latest Redmi A-series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a 6,300mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup led by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It sports a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by an Unisoc T8300 5G chipset. The Redmi 15A 5G is available in two colour variants and can be purchased through the company's official India website and Flipkart.

Redmi 15A 5G Price in India, Availability

As mentioned, the Redmi 15A 5G is currently available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Mi.com and authorised Xiaomi Retail Stores with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB, 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.

The Redmi 15A 5G is available in Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple colour options. Both the Xiaomi India website and Flipkart have listed the phone with exchange offers and EMI offers.

Redmi 15A 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 15A 5G runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0 skin on top. It is assured to get up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. The handset features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has triple TUV certifications and is rated to deliver peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Redmi 15A 5G has an octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 32-megapixel main rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

For authentication, the Redmi 15A 5G boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with stereo speakers and has an IP52-rated build for protection against dust and water.

The Redmi 15A 5G houses a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to stay reliable for up to four years.. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs 210 grams.

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