Redmi A4 5G was launched in India earlier this week as the latest affordable 5G offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand. As the new phone is gearing up to go on sale starting next week, its listing on the company website reveals that it does not support Airtel 5G in India. Unlike recent 5G offerings, the Redmi A4 5G is only compatible with SA (standalone) 5G networks in the country. It runs on Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

As per the product page of Redmi A4 5G on Mi Website, the handset supports 4G and SA (standalone) 5G networks. The listing states that the handset does not support 5G NSA (non-standalone). Airtel's 5G network in India is based on the NSA architecture and this makes the new Redmi phone unsuitable with Airtel 5G.

Redmi A4 5G

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Airtel users can only use Airtel 4G on their Redmi A4 5G handsets. Meanwhile, Jio's 5G network is based on the SA architecture and people with Jio SIM can access 5G service with the device.

Redmi A4 5G Price, Specifications

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. It will go on sale starting November 27.

The Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary camera. On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with an IP52 rated build for dust and splash resistance.

