Technology News
English Edition

Redmi A4 5G Does Not Support Airtel’s 5G Network, Compatible With Jio 5G

Redmi A4 5G runs on Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 November 2024 19:41 IST
Redmi A4 5G Does Not Support Airtel’s 5G Network, Compatible With Jio 5G

Photo Credit: Redmi

Airtel's 5G network in India is based on the NSA architecture

Highlights
  • Airtel users can only use Airtel 4G on their Redmi A4 5G handsets
  • Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi A4 5G was launched in India earlier this week as the latest affordable 5G offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand. As the new phone is gearing up to go on sale starting next week, its listing on the company website reveals that it does not support Airtel 5G in India. Unlike recent 5G offerings, the Redmi A4 5G is only compatible with SA (standalone) 5G networks in the country. It runs on Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

As per the product page of Redmi A4 5G on Mi Website, the handset supports 4G and SA (standalone) 5G networks. The listing states that the handset does not support 5G NSA (non-standalone). Airtel's 5G network in India is based on the NSA architecture and this makes the new Redmi phone unsuitable with Airtel 5G.

redmi a4 5g listing Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Airtel users can only use Airtel 4G on their Redmi A4 5G handsets. Meanwhile, Jio's 5G network is based on the SA architecture and people with Jio SIM can access 5G service with the device.

Redmi A4 5G Price, Specifications

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. It will go on sale starting November 27.

The Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary camera. On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with an IP52 rated build for dust and splash resistance.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi A4 5G, Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Redmi A4 5G Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites
Google Must Sell Chrome to Restore Competition in Online Search, DOJ Argues

Related Stories

Redmi A4 5G Does Not Support Airtel’s 5G Network, Compatible With Jio 5G
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  2. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  4. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  5. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  7. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs
  8. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  10. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. A Nearby Supernova May End Dark Matter Search, Claims New Study
  3. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  4. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  5. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  6. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
  7. Upcoming Jaguar EV to Completely Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers
  8. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch
  9. Hyundai Creta Electric SUV Launch Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  10. OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »