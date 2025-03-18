Redmi A5 seems to be available for purchase in Bangladesh through offline retail channels. Redmi is yet to confirm the launch officially, but multiple users have shared photographs, price, and specifications of the phone on social media platforms. The Redmi A5 appears to have a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel primary rear camera. It is said to be powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The Redmi A5 is likely to launch in other global markets as the Poco C71.

As per user posts on Facebook, the Redmi A5 is now available for purchase via offline channels in Bangladesh. According to the posts, the handset is priced at BDT 10,999 (roughly Rs. 7,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and BDT 12,999 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is shown in black, beige, blue, and green colour options.

The official website of Redmi in Bangladesh doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Redmi A5. The brand had earlier teased the arrival of the phone through its official Facebook handle.

Redmi A5 Specifications

As per the posts, the Redmi A5 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with a waterdrop-style notch. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the phone boasts an AI-based dual rear camera setup comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery. The handset reportedly supports 18W charging, but the retail box is said to include a 15W adapter.

The Redmi A5 is said to be powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC. If true, this would be a downgrade over last year's Redmi A4 which has a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip under the hood. The Redmi A5 is rumoured to debut in other markets as Poco C71.

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India in November 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration.

