Technology News
English Edition

Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch

Redmi A5 is said to be equipped with a 5,200mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 14:47 IST
Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch

Redmi A4 5G was launched in India in November last year

Highlights
  • Redmi A5 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display
  • Redmi A5 is rumoured to debut in other markets as Poco C71
  • The handset reportedly supports 18W charging
Advertisement

Redmi A5 seems to be available for purchase in Bangladesh through offline retail channels. Redmi is yet to confirm the launch officially, but multiple users have shared photographs, price, and specifications of the phone on social media platforms. The Redmi A5 appears to have a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel primary rear camera. It is said to be powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The Redmi A5 is likely to launch in other global markets as the Poco C71.

As per user posts on Facebook, the Redmi A5 is now available for purchase via offline channels in Bangladesh. According to the posts, the handset is priced at BDT 10,999 (roughly Rs. 7,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and BDT 12,999 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is shown in black, beige, blue, and green colour options.

The official website of Redmi in Bangladesh doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Redmi A5. The brand had earlier teased the arrival of the phone through its official Facebook handle.

Redmi A5 Specifications

As per the posts, the Redmi A5 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with a waterdrop-style notch. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the phone boasts an AI-based dual rear camera setup comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery. The handset reportedly supports 18W charging, but the retail box is said to include a 15W adapter.

The Redmi A5 is said to be powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC. If true, this would be a downgrade over last year's Redmi A4 which has a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip under the hood. The Redmi A5 is rumoured to debut in other markets as Poco C71.

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India in November 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi A5, Redmi A5 4G, Redmi A5 Price, Redmi A5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
GTA 6, Nintendo Switch 2 Will Boost Consoles to Power Video Game Market Growth Until 2027, Research Says

Related Stories

Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  4. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  5. Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 for Handheld Consoles With Ray Tracing Support Launched
  6. iPhone 17 Series Leaked Dummy Units Showcase Design
  7. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Let Users Add Their Instagram Profile Links to Accounts
  2. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 9a Retail Listing Hints at Pricing; Hands-on Video Surfaces Online
  4. Arbitrum Launches 'Onchain Labs' to Support High-Risk, Experimental Web3 Ventures
  5. Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
  7. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud
  9. Samsung to Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Starting April 7: Features
  10. Google Preparing to Partner with Taiwan's MediaTek on Next AI Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »