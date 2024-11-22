Redmi K80 Pro will launch in China on November 27 alongside the vanilla Redmi K80. The company has teased some features of the upcoming smartphones previously. Now, details including display, build and chipset of the Pro variant have been revealed. Redmi has announced the phone's AnTuTu score as well. The Redmi K80 and K80 Pro are expected to succeed the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro, which were introduced in China in November 2023, alongside a Redmi K70E variant. A company official has confirmed that the upcoming K80 lineup will not include a K80E option.

Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score, Features

The Redmi K80 Pro appears to have an AnTuTu score of 31,94,766, according to a Weibo post by the company. The post reveals that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite "Extreme Edition" SoC paired with a dedicated D1 graphics chip. The phone will have "dual-looped 3D ice-sealed heat dissipation" cooling technology and a "Gaming Engine 4.0."

In another post, Redmi confirmed that the 2K display of the K80 Pro will support a stable, high frame rate of 120FPS (frames per second) and consume 5.4W power. This is said to help users have a lag-free "high-performance" gaming experience.

The Redmi K80 Pro display will get Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection as well, according to another post by the brand. This post states that the phone will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is set to come with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Previously, the Redmi K80 Pro was teased to be available in a Snow Rock White shade. The Redmi K80 series phones are confirmed to get 2K resolution displays and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Redmi K80 Pro is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50 primary sensor, a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2.6x optical zoom.

Earlier leaks claim that the Redmi K80 series will likely get 120Hz 6.67-inch displays. The base model with a 6,500mAh cell is expected to support 90W wired and 30W wireless charging, while the Pro variant with a 6,000mAh battery may come with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The vanilla handset could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.