Technology News
English Edition

Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites

Realme Note 60x may ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 19:17 IST
Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 60 (pictured) was launched in Indonesia in August

Highlights
  • Realme Note 60x could carry an 8-megapixel rear camera unit
  • The purported smartphone is expected to join the Realme Note 60
  • The Realme Note 60x will likely weigh 187g
Advertisement

Realme Note 60x could soon be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker. The company has yet to confirm the model or its moniker, but it has reportedly started appearing on certification sites around the world, which is a sign of an imminent launch. Recent listings on some certification websites have suggested some key specifications of the purported Realme Note 60x. It is expected to join the Realme Note 60 was launched in Indonesia in August this year with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel main camera unit.

Realme Note 60x Features (Expected)

The Realme Note 60x has been spotted with the model number RMX3938 on a EU certification website by MySmartPrice. The report added that the moniker was confirmed in a previously spotted listing on the NBTC certification site. The listings reportedly confirm the phone's 4G connectivity support.

According to the report, the FCC listing of the Realme Note 60x suggested that the phone will likely come with a 4,880mAh rated battery (typical 5,000mAh). The handset is expected to support SuperVOOC wired charging via an OP52JCUH adaptor.

Connectivity options for the Realme Note 60x may include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac) Bluetooth, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, BDS, and SBAS, the report added. The smartphone will likely ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. It may measure 167.26x76.67x7.84mm and weigh 187g.

The Realme Note 60x is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The report claims that an older Camera FV listing suggested that the phone could carry a 32-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the base Realme Note 60 variant arrives with a 32-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The vanilla Realme Note 60 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD screen. It has a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone measures 7.84mm in thickness and weighs 187g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Note 60

Realme Note 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Note 60x, Realme Note 60x Features, Realme Note 60x Specifications, Realme Note 60 series, Realme Note 60, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Brave Search Gets AI-Powered Chat Feature With Support for Follow-Up Queries
Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  2. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  4. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  5. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  7. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs
  8. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  10. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. A Nearby Supernova May End Dark Matter Search, Claims New Study
  3. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  4. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  5. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  6. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
  7. Upcoming Jaguar EV to Completely Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers
  8. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch
  9. Hyundai Creta Electric SUV Launch Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  10. OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »