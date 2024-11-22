Realme Note 60x could soon be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker. The company has yet to confirm the model or its moniker, but it has reportedly started appearing on certification sites around the world, which is a sign of an imminent launch. Recent listings on some certification websites have suggested some key specifications of the purported Realme Note 60x. It is expected to join the Realme Note 60 was launched in Indonesia in August this year with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel main camera unit.

Realme Note 60x Features (Expected)

The Realme Note 60x has been spotted with the model number RMX3938 on a EU certification website by MySmartPrice. The report added that the moniker was confirmed in a previously spotted listing on the NBTC certification site. The listings reportedly confirm the phone's 4G connectivity support.

According to the report, the FCC listing of the Realme Note 60x suggested that the phone will likely come with a 4,880mAh rated battery (typical 5,000mAh). The handset is expected to support SuperVOOC wired charging via an OP52JCUH adaptor.

Connectivity options for the Realme Note 60x may include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac) Bluetooth, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, BDS, and SBAS, the report added. The smartphone will likely ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. It may measure 167.26x76.67x7.84mm and weigh 187g.

The Realme Note 60x is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The report claims that an older Camera FV listing suggested that the phone could carry a 32-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the base Realme Note 60 variant arrives with a 32-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The vanilla Realme Note 60 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD screen. It has a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone measures 7.84mm in thickness and weighs 187g.

