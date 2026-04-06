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Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Teased

Redmi A7 Pro 5G is confirmed to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 April 2026 14:48 IST
Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Redmi

The handset will arrive as the 5G variant of the global model launched earlier

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Highlights
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 13
  • It is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core chipset
  • Its 4G variant was launched in select global markets earlier this month
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Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be launched in India this month, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Monday. While details remain under wraps, it is teased to sport a large and smooth display. The handset will pack a 6,300mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in its segment. On the software front, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G will run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It is said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch Date

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G launch in India is set for April 13. The handset will arrive as the 5G variant of the A7 Pro, which was introduced in the global markets earlier this month. Alongside its launch date, the company has teased several of its features, too.

As per the brand, the upcoming handset will boast multiple segment-leading features, including the “largest and smoothest” display. While Redmi has not explicitly mentioned the display size, fine print indicates it could be a 6.9-inch screen. It is teased to be powered by an octa-core 5G processor, although the make and variant have yet to be confirmed.

On the software front, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G will run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It will also ship with several AI features, including Google's Circle to Search and a built-in Gemini voice assistant. For optics, the handset is teased with a 32-megapixel dual AI rear camera unit, with AI enhancements in tow.

Backing the upcoming Redmi handset is said to be a 6,300mAh battery, which is once again claimed to be the largest among 6.9-inch phones in its segment. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India, which is set for April 13.

For context, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G debuted in the global markets on April 1. It has a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

On the camera front, the 4G variant of Redmi A7 Pro has a 13-megapixel main rear sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, along with an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi A7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and tips the scales at 208g.

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Redmi A7 Pro

Redmi A7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Features, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launch Date, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Teased
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