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Redmi A7 Pro 5G With 6,300mAh Battery and 6.9-Inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Redmi A7 Pro 5G is available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 12:16 IST
Redmi A7 Pro 5G With 6,300mAh Battery and 6.9-Inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A7 Pro 5G sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a Unisoc chipset
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G sports a 6.9-inch display
  • The new Redmi phone is offered in three colourways
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Redmi A7 Pro 5G was launched in India on April 13 as the first Pro model in the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget A series. On Wednesday, the company announced that the smartphone is now on sale in the country, and can be purchased via an e-commerce platform and its online store. The handset is offered in two storage configurations and three colour options. An octa core Unisoc T8000 series chipset powers the new Redmi A7 Pro 5G. The handset is backed by a 6,300mAh battery, too. It sports a 6.9-inch LCD touchscreen and boasts a dual rear camera unit.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India, Offers

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 13,499. However, the tech firm is providing an introductory offer of Rs. 1,000, bringing down the effective price of the phone. Moreover, customers can avail up to three months of interest-free EMI options.

The new phone is now on sale in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is offered in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colourways.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. The new Redmi phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and TUV Low Blue Light certification. It ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

An octa core Unisoc T8300 chipset powers the new Redmi A7 Pro 5G, which is built on a 6nm process. The handset also features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7W wired reverse charging.

For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G carries a dual camera system, led by a 32-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

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Redmi A7 Pro 5G

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Sale in India, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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