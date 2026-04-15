Redmi A7 Pro 5G was launched in India on April 13 as the first Pro model in the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget A series. On Wednesday, the company announced that the smartphone is now on sale in the country, and can be purchased via an e-commerce platform and its online store. The handset is offered in two storage configurations and three colour options. An octa core Unisoc T8000 series chipset powers the new Redmi A7 Pro 5G. The handset is backed by a 6,300mAh battery, too. It sports a 6.9-inch LCD touchscreen and boasts a dual rear camera unit.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India, Offers

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 13,499. However, the tech firm is providing an introductory offer of Rs. 1,000, bringing down the effective price of the phone. Moreover, customers can avail up to three months of interest-free EMI options.

The new phone is now on sale in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is offered in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colourways.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. The new Redmi phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and TUV Low Blue Light certification. It ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

An octa core Unisoc T8300 chipset powers the new Redmi A7 Pro 5G, which is built on a 6nm process. The handset also features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7W wired reverse charging.

For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G carries a dual camera system, led by a 32-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

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