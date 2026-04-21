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  • Redmi A7 Pro 4G Launched in India With Unisoc T7250 Chip Alongside Redmi A7 4G: Price, Specifications

Redmi A7 Pro 4G Launched in India With Unisoc T7250 Chip Alongside Redmi A7 4G: Price, Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G and A7 4G have a dedicated microSD slot that supports storage expansion up to 2TB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 13:00 IST
Redmi A7 Pro 4G Launched in India With Unisoc T7250 Chip Alongside Redmi A7 4G: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A7 Pro 4G has been introduced in two colourways

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Highlights
  • The price of the Redmi A7 Pro 4G in India is set at Rs. 11,499
  • Both handsets are available for purchase beginning April 23
  • The Redmi A7 Pro and A7 4G come with IP52 durability rating
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The Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G were launched in India on Tuesday. The handsets are the latest addition to the brand's entry-level smartphone lineup in the country, and debut a week after the introduction of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G. Both models are powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 64GB of onboard storage. The Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G are equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Redmi A7 Pro 4G, Redmi A7 4G Price in India, Availability

Redmi A7 Pro 4G price in India is set at Rs. 11,499 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is available in Black and Sky Sunset Orange colourways.

The Redmi A7 4G, meanwhile, costs Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB + 64GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in Black and Sky Blue colour options.

Both handsets can be purchased beginning April 23 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail outlets across the country.

Redmi A7 Pro 4G, Redmi A7 4G Features ,Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G sports a 6.9-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen, while the standard variant gets a 6.88-inch (720 x 1,640) LCD panel. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 8-bit colour depth. The screens have a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the A7 Pro 4G and A7 4G are powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC. The Pro model has 4GB of RAM, while the A7 4G is equipped with 3GB of RAM. Both phones come with 64GB of onboard storage. They have a dedicated MicroSD slot that supports storage expansion up to 2TB.

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It is promised to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. On the other hand, the vanilla model runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, with a two-year OS and three-year security update policy.

On the camera front, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G and A7 4G have a 13-megapixel rear camera, coupled with an LED flash. The handsets also boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on both handsets include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. They carry an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and tips the scales at 208g. It has a 6,300mAh battery. Meanwhile, the A7 4G comes in at 171.79 x 79.77 x 8.26mm and weighs around 193g. Both handsets support 15W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi A7 Pro 4G

Redmi A7 Pro 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi A7 4G

Redmi A7 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi A7 Pro 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Price in India, Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 4G Price in India, Redmi A7 4G Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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