The Redmi A7 4G series is now on sale in India after being unveiled earlier this week. The lineup includes the Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G, both featuring 120Hz HD+ displays, Unisoc T7250 chip, and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. The Pro model offers a larger 6,300mAh battery, higher brightness display, more RAM, and a newer Android version, while the standard variant comes with a slightly smaller screen, a 5,200mAh battery, and fewer software updates.

Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi A7 4G costs Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On the Xiaomi India website, the phones are listed at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499, respectively. Alongside the official site, the phones are also available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi's retail outlets across the country.

The base Redmi A7 4G is available in Black and Blue colour options, while the Pro model is offered in Black and Orange shades.

Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Features, Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The Redmi A7 4G, on the other hand, gets a slightly smaller 6.88-inch HD+ display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits brightness. Both screens support wet touch technology and offer TÜV-certified eye protection.

Both Redmi A7 4G series smartphones are powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and LPDDR4X RAM, with the Pro model offering 4GB and the standard variant 3 GB. Virtual RAM expansion is supported on both models. The phones come with 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB, using dedicated MicroSD slot).

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is promised four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and is promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Both Redmi A7 4G and A7 Pro 4G phones feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. They are equipped with a mono speaker with boosted output and a single microphone on both devices. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Both smartphones include a fingerprint scanner for security, an accelerometer, and an electronic compass.

The Redmi A7 Pro packs a 6,300mAh battery, while the Redmi A7 has a 5,200mAh battery. Both handsets support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Both smartphones come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Pro variant measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and weighs 208g, while the base Redmi A7 measures 171.79 x 79.77 x 8.26mm and weighs 193g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.