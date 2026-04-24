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  • Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G With Unisoc T7250 Chip, 13 Megapixel Rear Camera Go on Sale in India

Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G With Unisoc T7250 Chip, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Go on Sale in India

Both Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G feature 120Hz HD+ displays, Unisoc T7250 chipset, and 64GB storage with microSD expansion.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 14:09 IST
Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G With Unisoc T7250 Chip, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Go on Sale in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A7 4G series comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance

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Highlights
  • Both phones feature 120Hz HD+ displays
  • The Pro model offers a larger 6,300mAh battery
  • The standard model includes a 5,200mAh battery
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The Redmi A7 4G series is now on sale in India after being unveiled earlier this week. The lineup includes the Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G, both featuring 120Hz HD+ displays, Unisoc T7250 chip, and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. The Pro model offers a larger 6,300mAh battery, higher brightness display, more RAM, and a newer Android version, while the standard variant comes with a slightly smaller screen, a 5,200mAh battery, and fewer software updates.

Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi A7 4G costs Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On the Xiaomi India website, the phones are listed at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499, respectively. Alongside the official site, the phones are also available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi's retail outlets across the country.

The base Redmi A7 4G is available in Black and Blue colour options, while the Pro model is offered in Black and Orange shades.

Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Features, Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The Redmi A7 4G, on the other hand, gets a slightly smaller 6.88-inch HD+ display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits brightness. Both screens support wet touch technology and offer TÜV-certified eye protection.

Both Redmi A7 4G series smartphones are powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and LPDDR4X RAM, with the Pro model offering 4GB and the standard variant 3 GB. Virtual RAM expansion is supported on both models. The phones come with 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB, using dedicated MicroSD slot).

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is promised four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and is promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Both Redmi A7 4G and A7 Pro 4G phones feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. They are equipped with a mono speaker with boosted output and a single microphone on both devices. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Both smartphones include a fingerprint scanner for security, an accelerometer, and an electronic compass.

The Redmi A7 Pro packs a 6,300mAh battery, while the Redmi A7 has a 5,200mAh battery. Both handsets support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Both smartphones come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Pro variant measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and weighs 208g, while the base Redmi A7 measures 171.79 x 79.77 x 8.26mm and weighs 193g.

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Redmi A7 4G

Redmi A7 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi A7 Pro 4G

Redmi A7 Pro 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi A7 Pro 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Price in India, Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 4G Price in India, Redmi A7 4G Features, Redmi A7 Pro 4G Features, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi A7 4G Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Redmi A7 4G, Redmi A7 Pro 4G With Unisoc T7250 Chip, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Go on Sale in India
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