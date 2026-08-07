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Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch

Redmi K100 Pro is teased to come with an 8,580mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 13:20 IST
Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K100 Pro is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi K100 series
  • The company may skip the K110 branding
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
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Redmi K100 series is all set to launch in China next week. While we wait for the official reveal, rumours about next-generation K series smartphones have started swirling online. A recent comment by a Redmi executive offers hints about the Redmi K100 successor. The Redmi K100 lineup will include the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models. They are confirmed to ship with Snapdragon chipsets.

Redmi Executive Hints at K200 Series

Ahead of the launch of the Redmi K100 series, many Weibo users suggested that the company could skip the Redmi K110 name and adopt Redmi K200 for its next-generation handsets. In the comment section of a new Weibo post, Redmi product manager Mia Xinxin (translated from Chinese) said, "Good question, K110 feels a bit strange" (translated from Chinese), hinting that Redmi's next flagship series will be branded as the K200 series rather than the expected K110 lineup.

The Redmi K100 Pro series is scheduled to launch in China on August 11, and the lineup will include two models. The Redmi K100 Pro is teased to come with an 8,580mAh silicon-carbon battery and support 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging. The handset will also support 27W wired reverse charging and 22.5W wireless reverse charging.

The Redmi K100 Pro is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera. It will have a 6.59-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a 4,800Hz instant touch sampling rate. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chipset. This model will have an IP68-rated build. It will have an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Specification-wise, the Redmi K100 Pro Max is confirmed to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This model is expected to launch with a 9,070mAh battery.

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Further reading: Redmi K200 Series, Redmi K100 Series, Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
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