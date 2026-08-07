Redmi K100 Pro Max is scheduled to launch in China next week. The smartphone will be accompanied by the Redmi K100 Pro, which will arrive as the first of the two Redmi K100 series phones, with the launch of the standard expected to follow. Recently, a Redmi executive confirmed in a social media post that the flagship Redmi K100 Pro Max will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Now, additional details about the upcoming smartphone have been tipped, including its display features, charging speed, and camera configuration. The phone is expected to offer notable performance improvements over the Redmi K90 Pro lineup.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.9-inch RGB OLED display that might feature M11 luminescent material, up to an 185Hz refresh rate, 90 percent BT.2020 resolution, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness with 25 percent performance.

On top of this, the Redmi K100 Pro Max will reportedly launch with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone is said to feature a flat metal frame. For optics, the smartphone will reportedly ship with an unspecified telephoto periscope camera on the back. This comes shortly after the purported gaming benchmark results of the upcoming Redmi K100 Pro Max surfaced online, hinting at its performance, chipset, and other details.

Redmi China's Product Manager Xinxin Mia, replying to the Weibo post, confirmed that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The chipset will reportedly be coupled with a dedicated D2 graphics chip, which is said to enhance the gaming performance of the handset. Moreover, the flagship Redmi K100 Pro series phone is expected to launch with a 9,070mAh battery, along with “other” new hardware configurations. The smartphone is claimed to provide 40 percent more battery life than its predecessor.

The Redmi K100 Pro Max will launch in China on August 11, along with the Redmi K100 Pro. The company recently announced that the Redmi K100 Pro will be equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, which carries the model number SM8850-1-AB. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 40,95,000 points on the AnTuTu V11 benchmarking platform.