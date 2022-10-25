Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel HPX Main Camera, Note 12 Series Designs Leaked

Redmi Note 12 series is confirmed to launch in China on October 27.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 18:09 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel HPX Main Camera, Note 12 Series Designs Leaked

Photo Credit: FeniBook/ Mukul Sharma

This lineup is said to include the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ YIBO Racing Edition

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It will feature a special edition model with 210W fast charging support
  • The Samsung HPX sensor features a high-end ALD anti-glare coating

Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in China on Thursday. The Xiaomi sub-brand has now confirmed that one of the smartphones in the lineup will bear the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ moniker. Furthermore, this smartphone is set to get a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX main camera, which could be the ISOCELL HP3 sensor that Samsung unveiled earlier this year. This camera is capable of 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K at 120 fps. In related news, a tipster has leaked design renders of the complete Redmi Note 12 lineup.

Redmi shared a post on Weibo on Tuesday to confirm that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX main camera. It delved into the details regarding this camera, which has a 1/1.4-inch image sensor with an f/1.65 aperture. The sensor is also covered with a high-end ALD anti-glare coating to greatly improve the image quality.

This sensor comes with three recording modes. It can be set to 12.5-megapixel to capture images at 4,080x3,060 pixels resolution. At 50-megapixel, the Samsung HPX sensor can shoot images at 8,160x6,120 pixels resolution. Finally, this sensor is capable of capturing images with a 16,320x12,2440 pixels resolution at 200 megapixels.

In related news, tipster FeniBook allegedly leaked the design renders of the complete Redmi Note 12 series. It appears that the tipster has since taken down these images. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted these images, which include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The leaked images showcase the Redmi Note 12 will get a special edition model with 210W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is depicted to get three colour options and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ might arrive with four colour variants. All of these smartphones are said to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, FeniBook also supposedly leaked the marketing images of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ YIBO Racing Edition — spotted by Mukul Sharma(@stufflistings).

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Yibo Racing Edition, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Partial Solar Eclipse Seen in Parts of India, Set to End After Sunset: All You Need to Know
India 'Most Significant' Country for New Features Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Top Executive Says

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel HPX Main Camera, Note 12 Series Designs Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.