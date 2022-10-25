Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in China on Thursday. The Xiaomi sub-brand has now confirmed that one of the smartphones in the lineup will bear the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ moniker. Furthermore, this smartphone is set to get a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX main camera, which could be the ISOCELL HP3 sensor that Samsung unveiled earlier this year. This camera is capable of 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K at 120 fps. In related news, a tipster has leaked design renders of the complete Redmi Note 12 lineup.

Redmi shared a post on Weibo on Tuesday to confirm that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX main camera. It delved into the details regarding this camera, which has a 1/1.4-inch image sensor with an f/1.65 aperture. The sensor is also covered with a high-end ALD anti-glare coating to greatly improve the image quality.

This sensor comes with three recording modes. It can be set to 12.5-megapixel to capture images at 4,080x3,060 pixels resolution. At 50-megapixel, the Samsung HPX sensor can shoot images at 8,160x6,120 pixels resolution. Finally, this sensor is capable of capturing images with a 16,320x12,2440 pixels resolution at 200 megapixels.

In related news, tipster FeniBook allegedly leaked the design renders of the complete Redmi Note 12 series. It appears that the tipster has since taken down these images. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted these images, which include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The leaked images showcase the Redmi Note 12 will get a special edition model with 210W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is depicted to get three colour options and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ might arrive with four colour variants. All of these smartphones are said to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, FeniBook also supposedly leaked the marketing images of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ YIBO Racing Edition — spotted by Mukul Sharma(@stufflistings).

