Redmi K80 series is expected to launch later this year. Details regarding the purported models have surfaced online. Previously, the possible monikers of the handsets were tipped. A recent leak suggests some display, chipset and battery specifications of the expected models. The company has yet to officially announce the lineup. It is expected to succeed the Redmi K70 series, which was unveiled in China in November 2023. The rumoured Redmi K80 smartphones are expected to come with upgrades over the preceding handsets.

Tipster Smart Pikachu has shared in a Weibo post that the Redmi K80 models are expected to be backed by 5,500mAh batteries. An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the upcoming lineup is likely to include only a base Redmi K80 and a Redmi K80 Pro model. Notably, the preceding Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro handsets come with 5,000mAh batteries. Therefore, according to the newest leak, the purported K80 series is expected to pack bigger batteries.

The tipster added that the vanilla Redmi K80 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Redmi K80 Pro is likely to come with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The older Redmi K70 and K70 Pro carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, respectively.

The Redmi K80 models are also tipped to get 2K resolution displays. For comparison, the base and Pro Redmi K70 handsets are equipped with 6.67-inch 2K OLED screens. The tipster added that the Redmi K80 series smartphones will come with metal frames and glass backs. The design of the purported models has not yet surfaced online.

The Redmi K70 lineup also launched with a Redmi K70E model. Based on earlier leaks, since the Redmi K80 lineup is unlikely to feature an "E" model, it is speculated to launch as one of the Redmi Note 14 models, instead.

