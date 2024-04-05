Technology News

Redmi K80 Series Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 5,500mAH Battery

Redmi K80 series models are tipped to get metal frames and glass backs.

Updated: 5 April 2024 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K80 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K70 lineup (pictured)

  • Redmi K80 models are tipped to get 2K displays
  • They are expected to get upgrades over Redmi K70 models
  • The Redmi K80 lineup is said to include a base and a Pro model
Redmi K80 series is expected to launch later this year. Details regarding the purported models have surfaced online. Previously, the possible monikers of the handsets were tipped. A recent leak suggests some display, chipset and battery specifications of the expected models. The company has yet to officially announce the lineup. It is expected to succeed the Redmi K70 series, which was unveiled in China in November 2023. The rumoured Redmi K80 smartphones are expected to come with upgrades over the preceding handsets.

Tipster Smart Pikachu has shared in a Weibo post that the Redmi K80 models are expected to be backed by 5,500mAh batteries. An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the upcoming lineup is likely to include only a base Redmi K80 and a Redmi K80 Pro model. Notably, the preceding Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro handsets come with 5,000mAh batteries. Therefore, according to the newest leak, the purported K80 series is expected to pack bigger batteries.

The tipster added that the vanilla Redmi K80 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Redmi K80 Pro is likely to come with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The older Redmi K70 and K70 Pro carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, respectively.

The Redmi K80 models are also tipped to get 2K resolution displays. For comparison, the base and Pro Redmi K70 handsets are equipped with 6.67-inch 2K OLED screens. The tipster added that the Redmi K80 series smartphones will come with metal frames and glass backs. The design of the purported models has not yet surfaced online. 

The Redmi K70 lineup also launched with a Redmi K70E model. Based on earlier leaks, since the Redmi K80 lineup is unlikely to feature an "E" model, it is speculated to launch as one of the Redmi Note 14 models, instead.

Redmi K70

Redmi K70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi K70 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Redmi K70E

Redmi K70E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
