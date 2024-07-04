Technology News

Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch

A company executive has confirmed that Redmi K70 Ultra will come equipped with an IP68 rating against water and dust ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2024 16:49 IST
Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 Ultra is said to be the first product of the new joint laboratory between Xiaomi and MediaTek

  • Redmi K70 Ultra was reportedly spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch
  • The handset is said to have 16GB RAM and an octa-core CPU
  • It may get an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and HDR capabilities
Redmi K70 Ultra, also known as Redmi K70 Supreme Edition, is expected to launch in China soon. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench. Its listing hints at several specifications of the handset, including its processor, RAM and architecture. This development comes a week after a company executive shared details about the Redmi K70 Ultra's durability rating on a Chinese social media platform.

Redmi K70 Ultra's Geekbench Listing

According to a report, the Geekench listing suggests Redmi K70 Ultra may come with 16GB RAM, out of which 14.84GB would be usable. It is speculated to get an octa-core processor under the hood, with four cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, three cores capped at 2.85GGHz and a single core having a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

The chipset is claimed to have an ARMv8 64-bit architecture and a Rothko motherboard. As per the listing, the Redmi K70 Ultra may come with model number 2407FRK8EC. The smartphone is said to have scored 2218 points in single-core and 7457 points in multi-core tests.

Wang Teng Thomas, General Manager of Redmi recently confirmed via a post on Weibo that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with an IP68 rating against water and dust ingress, meaning it can stay submerged in fresh water at a maximum depth of up to 1.5 metres and up to 30 minutes.

Redmi K70 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Redmi K70 Ultra may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, according to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). This would bring “Supreme Performance and Comprehensive AI”.

The handset is said to sport an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and HDR capabilities. The screen may support up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 144Hz. In terms of optics, it may get a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 800 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside a 108-megapixel ultrawide lens. It is speculated to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery and would support 120W fast charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K70 Ultra, Redmi K70 Ultra Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Apple Updates Game Porting Toolkit With Support for Bringing Mac Game Ports to iPhone, iPad

