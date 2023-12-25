Redmi Note 13 series is confirmed to launch in India on January 4. The series was unveiled earlier this year in September in China. It includes three models - Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. All smartphones in the lineup come with 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panels and 16-megapixel front cameras each. Microsites of the base and the Pro model have previously been spotted online. Now, the teaser page for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has gone live.

Xiaomi has confirmed the availability of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India via Flipkart as a microsite for the phone, which went live on Monday. The page reveals that the phone will come with a 1.5K curved screen with Corning Gorilla Victus protection and an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is confirmed to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also said to support 120W wired HyperCharge connectivity in India, which claims to charge the phone from zero to 100 in 19 minutes. It is also confirmed that we will get a 200-megapixel rear camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and HDR support. Previously, the Redmi Note 13 series was also confirmed to be available via Amazon.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to share specifications similar to the Chinese counterpart. The Chinese version ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel. It comes with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, aside from the 200-megapixel primary sensor, it also carries an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support.

Offered in Black, Silver and White colourways, the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for its 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

