Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch

Redmi Note 13 series was launched in China this September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2023 20:22 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (pictured) is offered in Black, Silver and White colours in China

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  • The Pro model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC
Advertisement

Redmi Note 13 series is confirmed to launch in India on January 4. The series was unveiled earlier this year in September in China. It includes three models - Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. All smartphones in the lineup come with 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panels and 16-megapixel front cameras each. Microsites of the base and the Pro model have previously been spotted online. Now, the teaser page for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has gone live.

Xiaomi has confirmed the availability of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India via Flipkart as a microsite for the phone, which went live on Monday. The page reveals that the phone will come with a 1.5K curved screen with Corning Gorilla Victus protection and an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is confirmed to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also said to support 120W wired HyperCharge connectivity in India, which claims to charge the phone from zero to 100 in 19 minutes. It is also confirmed that we will get a 200-megapixel rear camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and HDR support. Previously, the Redmi Note 13 series was also confirmed to be available via Amazon. 

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to share specifications similar to the Chinese counterpart. The Chinese version ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel. It comes with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, aside from the 200-megapixel primary sensor, it also carries an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support.

Offered in Black, Silver and White colourways, the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for its 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Series, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus India launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  2. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  3. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  4. Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment
  5. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  7. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  8. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Sport a Telephoto Camera With 5x Optical Zoom
  10. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch
  2. Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs
  3. Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment
  4. Ubisoft Says It’s Probing a Possible ‘Data Security Incident’
  5. Xiaomi EV Technology to be Showcased at Company's December 28 Stride Event
  6. Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report
  7. Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
  8. New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
  9. GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »