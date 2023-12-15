Redmi Note 13 5G series availability in India has been announced, ahead of the launch event that is scheduled to take place next year on January 4. The lineup was released in China in September with three models — the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The three smartphones sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display each and also come with a 16-megapixel front camera. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, while the Pro and Pro+ models are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipsets, respectively.

Xiaomi India announced recently that the Redmi Note 13 series will launch in India on January 4 via a landing page. Now the availability of the handsets post-launch in India has been confirmed as Amazon and Flipkart microsites of the launch have gone live. The Amazon page gives us a partial look at the smartphone's display, while the Flipkart site claims that the lineup has already sold 33.8 crore units globally.

Pricing for the Redmi Note 13 starts in China starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, respectively.

The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 models are expected to share similar specifications with their Chinese counterparts. The Redmi Note 13 smartphones ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and feature 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens. The base, Pro and Pro+ handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipsets, respectively.

All three models are equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The base Note 13 model has a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Pro and Pro+ models, on the other hand, carry 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8-megapixel sensors with ultra-wide angle lens, and 2-megapixel macro sensors.

The base Redmi Note 13 phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The Note 13 Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

