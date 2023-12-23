Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Sport 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera; May Offer 5x Zoom like iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera that is an upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel shooter.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2023 15:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Sport 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera; May Offer 5x Zoom like iPhone 15 Pro Max

The successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured) could feature a more powerful telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an upgraded telephoto camera
  • The telephoto camera could be upgraded to offer 5x optical zoom
  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with an upgraded telephoto camera, according to details shared by a Chinese tipster. The South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to launch the successors to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature an improved telephoto camera that offers up to 5x optical zoom. Earlier this year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a smartphone with support for 5x optical zoom, using a tetraprism telephoto lens.

In a post on Weibo (via 91Mobiles), tipster Ice Universe has shared a screenshot of the EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format) information of an image captured with the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked image gives us a look at the camera specifications of the telephoto camera on the company's rumoured flagship phone.

According to the screenshot uploaded by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera that can capture images with a resolution of 6,120x8,160 pixels while the file size of the captured image is 20.76MB. Readers might recall that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It should be noted that a higher megapixel count does not automatically translate into better image quality.

samsung galaxy s24 telephoto twitter twitter

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X (@chunvn8888)

 

Meanwhile, another X (formerly Twitter) user @chunvn8888 shared an image of the purported camera module for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the image shows the model number SM-G928U, which is said to pertain to the upcoming flagship phone.

Tipster Evan Blass recently shared a teaser image for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 launch event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. As per the leaked teaser, the event will begin on January 18 at 1:00 AM KST (11:30 PM IST). Samsung is yet to announce a date for the arrival of its rumoured handsets, which have been leaked several times over past few weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, Samsung S24 Ultra, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac Available at Discounted Prices During Christmas Sale: Check Prices

