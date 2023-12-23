OnePlus Ace 3V specifications have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming handset. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2V that was unveiled in China earlier this year, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000.chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM. A tipster with a good track record of leaking information about upcoming smartphones has now shared details of the purported OnePlus Ace 3V ahead of its debut.

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V via Weibo on Saturday, revealing that the handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and will sport a display with a 1.5K resolution. The tipster also responds in the affirmative to a user's comment on his post speculating that the price of the phone won't be under CMY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The tipster claims that it will debut as a midrange handset and while the post doesn't mention the exact name of the smartphone, it states that it is being developed under the company's Ace branding, which suggests it will succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is also a midrange phone.

OnePlus typically rebrands its Ace smartphones when launching them outside China, and it appears that the OnePlus Ace 3V could also be launched globally, as part of OnePlus' Nord lineup. Earlier this year, the OnePlus Ace 2V was brought to global markets — including India — as the OnePlus Nord 3.

Launched in India and other markets earlier this year, the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate that switches between 40Hz - 120Hz.

It is also equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats. It is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The OnePlus Nord 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It also has the company's tri-state alert slider and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

