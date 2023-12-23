WhosNext2023
Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor

OnePlus Ace 3V is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2023 11:28 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor

OnePlus Ace 3V could be launched in global markets as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 3

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to debut in early 2024
  • The smartphone could sport a display with a 1.5K resolution
  • The OnePlus Ace 3V could be launched in global markets as a Nord phone
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3V specifications have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming handset. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2V that was unveiled in China earlier this year, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000.chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM. A tipster with a good track record of leaking information about upcoming smartphones has now shared details of the purported OnePlus Ace 3V ahead of its debut.

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V via Weibo on Saturday, revealing that the handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and will sport a display with a 1.5K resolution. The tipster also responds in the affirmative to a user's comment on his post speculating that the price of the phone won't be under CMY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The tipster claims that it will debut as a midrange handset and while the post doesn't mention the exact name of the smartphone, it states that it is being developed under the company's Ace branding, which suggests it will succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is also a midrange phone.

OnePlus typically rebrands its Ace smartphones when launching them outside China, and it appears that the OnePlus Ace 3V could also be launched globally, as part of OnePlus' Nord lineup. Earlier this year, the OnePlus Ace 2V was brought to global markets — including India — as the OnePlus Nord 3.

Launched in India and other markets earlier this year, the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate that switches between 40Hz - 120Hz.

It is also equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats. It is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The OnePlus Nord 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It also has the company's tri-state alert slider and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus Ace 3V specifications, OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts
OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  4. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
  5. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo Neo 9 Series Battery Details Revealed; to Get 120W Fast Charging
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Appears on Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  10. Honor Tablet 9 With 2.5K Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor
  2. IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts
  3. Beeper Says Its Efforts to Bring iMessage to Android Is ‘Unsustainable’ After Providing Jailbroken iPhone Fix
  4. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. GTA VI Hacker Gets Indefinite Hospital Sentence: Report
  7. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
  8. Poco M6 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Online Sales Stopped in the US Ahead of Ban; Older Models Can’t Be Fixed
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »