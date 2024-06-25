Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 18:37 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup

  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is now available in four shade in India
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has NFC support
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is now available in India in a new colourway. The new variant arrives six months after the launch of the Redmi Note series phone in the country in three shades. The Note 13 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging. Besides the colour, there are no changes to the specifications of the phone.

The Xiaomi sub-brand announced the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in a Scarlet Red colour option on Tuesday. It will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. The new shade will be offered alongside the existing Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black finishes that were introduced when the phone was launched in January. Redmi recently introduced the phone in an Olive Green shade in global markets outside India.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India

The Scarlet Red colour variant of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has the same price as the other colour options in India. It costs Rs. 25,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen that supports up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs up to 256GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has NFC support and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch

