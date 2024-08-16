Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 Pro Render Leaked; Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Other Changes

Redmi Note 14 Pro's render surfaced in a black colourway, hinting at the same being one of the probable colour options at launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 18:25 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro Render Leaked; Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Other Changes

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be the successor to Redmi Note 13 Pro (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro is reported to have a redesigned camera module
  • The smartphone is expected to launch soon
  • It may be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to launch in India soon and renders of the smartphone have now leaked online. The leak hints at a radical design change compared to the Redmi Note 13, with a redesigned camera module placed at the back of the handset. Notably, the Redmi Note 14 series was also recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Design Leak

The renders shared in a report by TechBoilers, hint at a redesigned camera module on the Redmi Note 14 that now matches the appearance of the unit in the Xiaomi 14. It now sits at the centre instead of being aligned to the left, like on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The module is said to house a rear triple camera system with an LED flash.

redmi note 14 pro leak Redmi Note 14 Pro

Leaked Render of the Redmi Note 14 Pro
Photo Credit: TechBoilers

The overall design of the smartphone also appears to have been tweaked. It now reportedly features curved edges, compared to the flat-edge design of its predecessor. Looking at the back of the handset, the power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the left spine. It also appears to carry the Redmi branding on the bottom half. The render also suggests the Redmi Note 14 Pro's availability in a black colourway.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Redmi Note 14 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS website which hints at its imminent debut in India. It may reportedly come with the model number 24094RAD4I. The handset is expected to launch alongside the Redmi 14 and Redmi 14 Pro+ as part of the series. Previous leaks suggest that it may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The entire series is also speculated to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display, with the standard model reportedly getting an upgrade over the 1080p screen of the Redmi Note 13. Its camera system may be headlined by a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor.

Although its launch date is not official, the Redmi Note 14 series was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database that hinted at a September launch.

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Series, Redmi, Redmi Note 13
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
IMF Says Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint Rising; Officials Mull Tax Surge to Curb Emissions

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Pro Render Leaked; Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Other Changes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  3. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  4. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Leaked Render Suggests Radical Change in Design
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  7. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Launches Its iOS App Store in Europe, Brings Fortnite Back to the Platform After Four Years
  2. Google Releases Imagen 3 AI Image Generation Model to Users, Adds Improved Capabilities
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Dummy Units Suggest Four Colourways; May Get a New Gold Finish
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Render Leaked; Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Other Changes
  5. Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted Again, Showcasing Its Unique Design
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Key Features Teased
  7. IMF Says Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint Rising; Officials Mull Tax Surge to Curb Emissions
  8. Geekbench AI 1.0 Cross-Platform Benchmarking Tool Launched, Can Test AI Performance of Devices
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
  10. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »