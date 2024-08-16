Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to launch in India soon and renders of the smartphone have now leaked online. The leak hints at a radical design change compared to the Redmi Note 13, with a redesigned camera module placed at the back of the handset. Notably, the Redmi Note 14 series was also recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Design Leak

The renders shared in a report by TechBoilers, hint at a redesigned camera module on the Redmi Note 14 that now matches the appearance of the unit in the Xiaomi 14. It now sits at the centre instead of being aligned to the left, like on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The module is said to house a rear triple camera system with an LED flash.

Leaked Render of the Redmi Note 14 Pro

Photo Credit: TechBoilers

The overall design of the smartphone also appears to have been tweaked. It now reportedly features curved edges, compared to the flat-edge design of its predecessor. Looking at the back of the handset, the power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the left spine. It also appears to carry the Redmi branding on the bottom half. The render also suggests the Redmi Note 14 Pro's availability in a black colourway.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Redmi Note 14 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS website which hints at its imminent debut in India. It may reportedly come with the model number 24094RAD4I. The handset is expected to launch alongside the Redmi 14 and Redmi 14 Pro+ as part of the series. Previous leaks suggest that it may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The entire series is also speculated to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display, with the standard model reportedly getting an upgrade over the 1080p screen of the Redmi Note 13. Its camera system may be headlined by a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor.

Although its launch date is not official, the Redmi Note 14 series was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database that hinted at a September launch.