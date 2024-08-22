Technology News
Redmi Note 14 Pro May Reportedly Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, Triple Cameras

Redmi Note 14 Pro will reportedly sport a triple camera setup but with slight differences between global and China-only variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be the successor to Redmi Note 13 Pro (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • It was recently spotted on BIS website and IMEI database
  • The smartphone may come with a 1.5K AMOLED display
Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to launch soon alongside Redmi 14 and Redmi 14 Pro+. In recent weeks, rumours have surfaced hinting at various details about the upcoming handset. A new leak suggests that Redmi Note 14 Pro may be powered by a recently launched processor from Qualcomm. Although it is expected to debut in China and globally, there may reportedly be slight differences between models introduced in both regions.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by XiaomiTime, the purported Redmi Note 14 Pro may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The processor debuted recently, promising 20 percent better CPU and 40 percent faster GPU performance over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, it also supports artificial intelligence (AI) support courtesy of a dedicated AI Engine.

Redmi Note 14 Pro will reportedly sport a triple camera setup but with slight differences between global and China-only variants. The global model is speculated to feature a telephoto camera while the variant meant for China may have a macro lens. The smartphone is said to be codenamed “Amethyst” internally, with model number O16U.

Previous reports have suggested that the Redmi Note 14 Pro's camera module may be headlined by a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor. It was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 24094RAD4I, hinting at its imminent launch in India.

All variants of the Redmi Note 14 series are reported to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would mean that the standard model may be set for a display upgrade in comparison to Redmi Note 13's 1080p screen.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 14 series was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database hinting at a September launch. Its renders were also reported to surface online which suggested that it may come with a redesigned camera module, matching the appearance of the unit on the Xiaomi 14. It also appears to feature curved edges, compared to the flat-edged design of its predecessor.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Series, Redmi, Redmi Note 13
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Note 14 Pro May Reportedly Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, Triple Cameras
