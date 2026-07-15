Following the introduction of the Redmi Note 17 series in China yesterday, the rumour mill now suggests a new Poco handset could be on the horizon for India and the international markets. According to a tipster, one of the models in the Note 17 lineup could be rebranded as an upcoming Poco smartphone. However, models meant for China, India, and the global markets are tipped to have slightly different specifications, including varied battery capacities.

Poco M8 Power, Redmi Note 17 Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Kacper Skrzypek, new references within HyperOS source code were discovered, which hint towards the launch of a new Poco smartphone in India. The purported handset is said to carry the model number 2602IPC8I, and the code allegedly identifies it as the Poco M8 Power.

Redmi Note 17 5G in China apparently looks like POCO M8 Power in India. pic.twitter.com/ZrRjXnSbA4 — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 14, 2026

Notably, another Poco handset with a similar model number was previously discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website in May. As per the tipster, the Poco M8 Power has a Redmi counterpart carrying the model number 26021RN18I, which allegedly corresponds to the vanilla Redmi Note 17. The leak suggests that the purported Poco handset could be a rebadged version of the same.

Separately, the leak sheds light on battery capacities for the upcoming international Redmi Note 17 lineup. While the Indian version of the Redmi Note 17 is tipped to retain the same battery capacity as the Chinese model, the global variant is said to ship with a slightly smaller 7,700mAh battery.

For context, the Redmi Note 17 China variant packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The tipster believes a similar strategy is reportedly planned for the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The handset, launched in China yesterday, packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. While its Indian variant is tipped to retain the same capacity, its global variant could pack an 8,340mAh cell.

Apart from the battery differences, the tipster claims the international Redmi Note 17 models will largely retain the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. However, it could feature a slightly different 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, whereas the China variant has a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The tipster's claims align with previous reports, which have already hinted that Xiaomi may continue its strategy of rebadging select Redmi smartphones under the Poco branding in international markets. Xiaomi, however, has yet to announce the global rollout of the Redmi Note 17 series.