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  • Poco M8 Power Said to Arrive in India With Similar Specs as Redmi Note 17; Global Note 17 Variants May Have Smaller Batteries

Poco M8 Power Said to Arrive in India With Similar Specs as Redmi Note 17; Global Note 17 Variants May Have Smaller Batteries

Poco M8 Power could arrive as a rebadged version of the recently launched Redmi Note 17, tipster claims.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 14:19 IST
Poco M8 Power Said to Arrive in India With Similar Specs as Redmi Note 17; Global Note 17 Variants May Have Smaller Batteries

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 17 Pro (pictured) was launched in China yesterday

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 China variant could be rebadged as Poco M8 Power in India
  • The Redmi Note 17 Pro global variant may have a 8,340mAh cell
  • International models may get an 8MP ultra-wide camera
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Following the introduction of the Redmi Note 17 series in China yesterday, the rumour mill now suggests a new Poco handset could be on the horizon for India and the international markets. According to a tipster, one of the models in the Note 17 lineup could be rebranded as an upcoming Poco smartphone. However, models meant for China, India, and the global markets are tipped to have slightly different specifications, including varied battery capacities.

Poco M8 Power, Redmi Note 17 Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Kacper Skrzypek, new references within HyperOS source code were discovered, which hint towards the launch of a new Poco smartphone in India. The purported handset is said to carry the model number 2602IPC8I, and the code allegedly identifies it as the Poco M8 Power.

Notably, another Poco handset with a similar model number was previously discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website in May. As per the tipster, the Poco M8 Power has a Redmi counterpart carrying the model number 26021RN18I, which allegedly corresponds to the vanilla Redmi Note 17. The leak suggests that the purported Poco handset could be a rebadged version of the same.

Separately, the leak sheds light on battery capacities for the upcoming international Redmi Note 17 lineup. While the Indian version of the Redmi Note 17 is tipped to retain the same battery capacity as the Chinese model, the global variant is said to ship with a slightly smaller 7,700mAh battery.

For context, the Redmi Note 17 China variant packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The tipster believes a similar strategy is reportedly planned for the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The handset, launched in China yesterday, packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. While its Indian variant is tipped to retain the same capacity, its global variant could pack an 8,340mAh cell.

Apart from the battery differences, the tipster claims the international Redmi Note 17 models will largely retain the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. However, it could feature a slightly different 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, whereas the China variant has a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The tipster's claims align with previous reports, which have already hinted that Xiaomi may continue its strategy of rebadging select Redmi smartphones under the Poco branding in international markets. Xiaomi, however, has yet to announce the global rollout of the Redmi Note 17 series.

Redmi Note 17 Pro

Redmi Note 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 17

Redmi Note 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
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Further reading: Poco M8 Power, Poco M8 Power specifications, Poco M8 Power launch in india
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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