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  • Redmi Note 17 Visits EEC Certification Database Along With a New Vivo Handset, Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Redmi Note 17 Visits EEC Certification Database Along With a New Vivo Handset, Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Redmi Note 17 series handset was reportedly spotted with the model number 26081RA18G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 18:19 IST
Redmi Note 17 Visits EEC Certification Database Along With a New Vivo Handset, Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G supports 45W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 was recently spotted on the GSMA site
  • The Vivo handset was spotted with the model number V2619
  • Redmi and Vivo have yet to confirm the launch of their new phones
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Redmi Note 15 series was launched in India earlier this year, in January. The series currently includes four handsets, including the Note 15, Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+, and Note 15 SE. Soon after the launch of the lineup in the country, leaks related to its successor started surfacing online, and the Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be unveiled by the Xiaomi sub-brand in China later this year. While the company has yet to confirm its launch, a Redmi Note 17 series phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in the EU, hinting that it could also debut in select global markets soon.

Redmi Note 17 Series Could Launch Soon Globally

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone, bearing the model number 26081RA18G, has been spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) certification database. The Tech Outlook reports that the listing belongs to a rumoured Redmi Note 17 series phone. Separately, an unnamed Vivo smartphone, with the model number V2619, has also been listed on the certification website.

redmi note 17 eec inline Redmi Note 17

Redmi Note 17 series could launch in August
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ EEC

 

While the listings do not reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming Redmi Note 17 series and Vivo handsets, they do suggest that these smartphones could be launched in select global markets soon. According to the report, the Redmi Note 17 series could be launched as early as August, which is only a few months away. Since the two smartphone makers have to confirm these details, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

However, this is not the first time that a Redmi Note 17 series handset has been listed on a certification website. Recently, the standard Redmi Note 17 model was spotted on the GSMA database, bearing the model numbers 26012RN62L, 26012RN62Y, and 26012RN62A, corresponding to the global and Latin American variants of the rumoured handset.

The lineup might also include a Pro Max model this year. The purported Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset might also boast an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, featuring an Omnivision OV08F10 sensor. Lastly, it is said to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Series, Redmi Note 17, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Note 17 Visits EEC Certification Database Along With a New Vivo Handset, Hinting at Imminent Global Launch
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