The Xiaomi sub-brand claims Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 10:13 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Orange colourway of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 series will launch in China on January 29
  • The phone is teased to score over 3.61 million points on AnTuTu
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to pack a 9,000mAh battery
The Redmi Turbo 5 series will be launched in China this month, the company announced on Monday via social media. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include two models — Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The Xiaomi sub-brand showcased the latter in an orange colourway, while also revealing some details about its specifications. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be powered by a Dimensity 9500s chipset. It sports an M10 OLED panel and packs a 9,000mAh battery.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series China Launch Date

The Redmi Turbo 5 series launch date in China has been set for January 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max will debut alongside the Redmi Buds 8 Pro and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition, the company has announced.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to sport a new generation M10 OLED screen with 3,500 nits peak brightness. It will support 3840Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming, along with eye protection features. The handset is teased to come with a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is claimed to be 30 percent faster than usual under-display fingerprint sensors.

The Xiaomi sub-brand claims Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It is teased to have an AnTuTu score of more than 3.61 million. The upcoming handset will have LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to pack a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a primary camera with a Light Hunter 600 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is also said to have dual Wi-Fi acceleration.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max will pack a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired and 27W reverse wired charging. It is said to have 16 percent silicon content and support 100W PPS.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 5 launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
