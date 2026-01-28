Redmi Turbo 5 series, which includes the standard Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max, is scheduled to be launched in China by the Xiaomi sub-brand later this month. The handsets will be unveiled alongside the new Redmi Buds 8 Pro and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The two upcoming Redmi smartphones and the Buds 8 Pro are currently available for pre-order in the country via the Xiaomi China online store. Ahead of its unveiling, the smartphone maker has revealed various specifications and features, including the chipset and display, of the Redmi Turbo 5.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. It will also feature a “3D Ice-Sealed Circulation Cooling Pump” (translated from Chinese), which is claimed to offer three times the heat dissipation of a “traditional VC cooling system”.

The handset is also confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch 2K Samsung M10 OLED display with Xiaomi Green Mountain Eye Protections and Super Sunlight Screen (translated from Chinese) for improved outdoor viewing.

Xiaomi's sub-brand has revealed that the soon-to-be-launched Redmi Turbo 5 will be equipped with a 7,560mAh battery. The handset is teased to feature 100W wired fast charging, 27W wired reverse charging, and 100PPS (Programmable Power Supply) support.

It has a metal middle frame and a 2.5D glass rear panel. The tech firm claims that the handset will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will be offered in at least orange and silver colourways.

We already knew that the Redmi Turbo 5 Max and Redmi Turbo 5 would be launched in China on January 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). As previously mentioned, the tech firm will also unveil the Redmi Buds 8 Pro and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Harry Potter Edition on the same day.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max was recently confirmed to sport the same display as the standard model, delivering up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It will ship with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, too. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.