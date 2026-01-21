Technology News
  Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch

Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be equipped with a 9,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 10:58 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be available in a Ocean Breeze colour option

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confimed to launch in China later month
  • It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset
  • It is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display
Redmi Turbo 5 Max is all set to launch soon in China, and the company is now accepting pre-orders for the handset in the country. While the launch date for the new Turbo series smartphone has yet to be revealed, the company has revealed the charging specifications of the smartphone. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is already confirmed to ship with a 9,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The upcoming handset will be one of the first phones powered by the Dimensity 9500s.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications

In a recent post on Weibo, Redmi confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max will support 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The phone will support the 100W Programmable Power Supply (PPS) protocol. The smartphone maker previously revealed that the handset will ship with a 9,000mAh battery.

redmi weibo Redmi Turbo 5 Max

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Speed
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The 100W fast charging would be a welcome improvement over the 90W charging support offered by Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and Redmi Turbo 4, which also support 22.5W reverse fast charging. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro features a 7,550mAh cell, while the Redmi Turbo 4 houses a 6,550mAh battery.

Redmi has also started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max through Xiaomi Mall in China. 

Redmi Turbo 5 Max: What We Know So Far

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to launch in China later this month, but an exact launch date has not announced yet. The company recently teased the phone in an Ocean Breeze colour option. It has a CNC metal frame and a fibreglass rear panel. It features a pill-shaped camera module housing two sensors. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera with OIS.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It will be priced around the CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 33,000) in China. It is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. We can expect to see more details about the new Turbo 5 Max in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Price, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

