Samsung recently began rolling out the latest One UI 5.1 update for several Galaxy devices. This operating system comes with an exclusive feature named Image Clipper, which enables users to easily crop objects from photos in the Gallery app. It debuted with One UI 5.1 and is currently only available in the Galaxy S23 series, despite more Galaxy devices receiving One UI 5.1. A reliable tipster has now suggested that several other Galaxy devices will soon receive the Image Clipper feature.

According to a tweet by tipster Garyeon Han, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22 series may soon get the Image Clipper feature. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with other foldable models like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G could also be receiving this update. Finally, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are expected to also soon receive the Image Clipper update for the Gallery app.

As mentioned earlier, several of these Galaxy handsets have already received the One UI 5.1 update. However, the Image Clipper feature is absent in all smartphones except the recently launched Galaxy S23 lineup. This feature Image Clipper currently allows Galaxy S23 users to long press to instantly crop objects out from photos in the Gallery app. These cropped-out images can be copied, shared, or saved as completely new images.

We were able to spot this feature on our Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra review units. We found that the Image Clipper feature also works during video playback, provided the video is paused.

Samsung has been quick to release One UI 5.1 update for its handsets after unveiling it alongside the Galaxy S23 series earlier this month.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.