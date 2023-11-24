Samsung Galaxy A05 was recently launched in select countries as a successor to the Galaxy A04. It joins the Galaxy A05s model which was unveiled in India earlier this year. The Galaxy A05 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Recently, the user manual of the handset was spotted on Samsung India's website. Now the Galaxy A05 price in India has been revealed. It is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A05 is offered in Black, Light Green, and Silver colour options. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the handset is listed on the Croma website at Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB + 128GB option is marked at Rs. 14,999. The phone is likely to be listed on on the official website and other e-commerce websites soon.

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications, features

Samsung's Galaxy A05 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Galaxy A05 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth shooter alongside an LED flash unit. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display of the phone.

The Galaxy A05 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It offers 4G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 168.8mm x 78.2mm x 8.8mm in size and weighs 195 grams.

