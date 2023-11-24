Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 17:09 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05 is offered in Black, Light Green, and Silver colourways

  • Samsung Galaxy A05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display
  • The smartphone ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1
  • The Galaxy A05 supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A05 was recently launched in select countries as a successor to the Galaxy A04. It joins the Galaxy A05s model which was unveiled in India earlier this year. The Galaxy A05 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Recently, the user manual of the handset was spotted on Samsung India's website. Now the Galaxy A05 price in India has been revealed. It is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A05 is offered in Black, Light Green, and Silver colour options. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the handset is listed on the Croma website at Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB + 128GB option is marked at Rs. 14,999. The phone is likely to be listed on on the official website and other e-commerce websites soon.

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications, features

Samsung's Galaxy A05 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Galaxy A05 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth shooter alongside an LED flash unit. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display of the phone.

The Galaxy A05 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It offers 4G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 168.8mm x 78.2mm x 8.8mm in size and weighs 195 grams.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A05, Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A05 launch, Samsung

  OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  Oppo Pad Air 2 With 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
  Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  Redmi K70 Pro Will Run on This New Mobile Chipset; Design Revealed
  Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  Infinix Smart 8 HD Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  Oppo Reno 11 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Go Official
  Rockstar Removes 'Social Club' Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Buds 5 Pro Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K70 Series on November 29
  Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Specifications
  Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 to Launch on November 28; Said to Offer Two-Way Satellite Connectivity
  Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images
  Vivo X100s With Flat Display Could Launch Alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ Next Year: Report
  Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed
  Oppo Pad Air 2 With 2.4K Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews
  Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  Redmi K70 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-Inch Display; Design Officially Revealed
