Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could be launching soon in India. It appears that the support page for the smartphone has gone live on the Samsung India Website. While a launch date has not been announced yet, the design and some of the key specifications of the Galaxy A14 5G have already been tipped. Most recently, the smartphone's battery capacity has been hinted via an FCC listing. The phone could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

As per the listing on the FCC certification website, the Galaxy A14 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also suggests that the smartphone offers sub-6GHz 5G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has also been listed on the Samsung India website. The support page doesn't really reveal any details regarding the phone, but it does suggest that Samsung could be planning to launch the phone in India soon. Previous rumours have tipped that the phone will come with a 6.8-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box. For optics, the handset may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

This handset is being speculated to come with an unannounced Exynos chipset, but another report suggested that the phone could use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Meanwhile, another handset, the Samsung Galaxy M04, was also recently spotted on the Google Play Console as well as Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Geekbench certification databases.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy M03. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 SoC along with Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. According to the Geekbench listing, the phone could come with Android 12, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, and 3GB of RAM.

