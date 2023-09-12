Technology News
Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event begins at 10:30pm IST and can be streamed from Apple.com or the company's YouTube channel.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2023 12:32 IST

Apple's next event for 2023 — dubbed 'Wonderlust' — is set to begin tonight at 10:30pm IST and the event will be streamed live from Apple Park in California. We have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming launch event including four new handsets in the iPhone 15 series. We can also expect to see new Apple Watch and Watch Ultra models at the company's launch event. In line with announcements made at previous events, Apple is also likely to announce when its next operating system updates — iOS 17iPadOS 17macOS 14tvOS 17watchOS 10 , and macOS Sonoma — for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch that are expected to roll out to users globally in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for comprehensive coverage surrounding the launch of Apple's upcoming products, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as the purported Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Apple is also expected to announce a refreshed version of its AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at the 'Wonderlust' launch event tonight. 

David Delima is a writer on technology with Gadgets 360.
