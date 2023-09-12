Apple's next event for 2023 — dubbed 'Wonderlust' — is set to begin tonight at 10:30pm IST and the event will be streamed live from Apple Park in California. We have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming launch event including four new handsets in the iPhone 15 series. We can also expect to see new Apple Watch and Watch Ultra models at the company's launch event. In line with announcements made at previous events, Apple is also likely to announce when its next operating system updates — iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 , and macOS Sonoma — for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch that are expected to roll out to users globally in the coming days.

