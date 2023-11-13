Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits

The price of Bitcoin rose by $309 (roughly Rs. 25,737) between Friday, November 11 and today.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 11:19 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits

Photo Credit: Pexels

The crypto market cap stands at $1.42 trillion as of Monday, November 13

Highlights
  • Ripple saw gains, Solana recorded losses
  • Tron is trading in gains
  • Dogecoin saw losses, Shiba Inu minted profits
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Monday, November 13 reflected a profit of 0.41 percent on the price chart. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin stood at $37,079 (roughly Rs. 30.8 lakh). Over the weekend, the value of Bitcoin managed to witness a significant rise. To be precise, the price of Bitcoin rose by $309 (roughly Rs. 25,737) between Friday, November 11 and today. This now makes for the highest price point that Bitcoin has managed to attain this month.

Ether followed Bitcoin onto the profit-making side of the price charts. With a small profit of 0.15 percent, the value of Ether is now at around $2,049 (roughly Rs. 17,065). Over the weekend, the value of Ether saw a reduction of $66 (roughly Rs. 5,497).

“Ethereum outperformed BTC on the weekly charts, maintaining its position above the $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) mark, following Blackrock's spot ETF filing. BTC has been up for the fourth week in a row. Even though BTC is halfway to recapture its all-time high, it has gained above 40% in the past few weeks on growing expectations on the spot ETFs. Market participants are now looking towards the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 33.3 lakh) level,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets360 commenting on the market status.

Among other profit-making cryptocurrencies, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Chainlink marked their presence.

Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Cosmos also managed to mint gains on Monday.

The global crypto market rose in valuation by 0.45 percent in the last 24 hours taking its capitalisation to $1.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,18,25,561 crore), showed CoinMarketCap on Monday. The crypto fear and greed index stands at the point of 72, indicating at a greed sentiment driving the market momentum.

Only a few cryptocurrencies recorded losses today. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Cronos, and Binance USD.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tune into Savings: Get Your Dream Earbuds at Croma for as Low as Rs. 799!

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India: Full List Here
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  5. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  7. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  8. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Renders, Specifications Leaked; Said to Launch in December
  2. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications Leaked Again; Price Range Also Tipped
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $37,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Managed to Mint Profits
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra New Glacier Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Astronomers Predict Near-Earth Asteroid's 2029 Close Encounter
  8. Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023
  9. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »