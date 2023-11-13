Bitcoin on Monday, November 13 reflected a profit of 0.41 percent on the price chart. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin stood at $37,079 (roughly Rs. 30.8 lakh). Over the weekend, the value of Bitcoin managed to witness a significant rise. To be precise, the price of Bitcoin rose by $309 (roughly Rs. 25,737) between Friday, November 11 and today. This now makes for the highest price point that Bitcoin has managed to attain this month.

Ether followed Bitcoin onto the profit-making side of the price charts. With a small profit of 0.15 percent, the value of Ether is now at around $2,049 (roughly Rs. 17,065). Over the weekend, the value of Ether saw a reduction of $66 (roughly Rs. 5,497).

“Ethereum outperformed BTC on the weekly charts, maintaining its position above the $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) mark, following Blackrock's spot ETF filing. BTC has been up for the fourth week in a row. Even though BTC is halfway to recapture its all-time high, it has gained above 40% in the past few weeks on growing expectations on the spot ETFs. Market participants are now looking towards the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 33.3 lakh) level,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets360 commenting on the market status.

Among other profit-making cryptocurrencies, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Chainlink marked their presence.

Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Cosmos also managed to mint gains on Monday.

The global crypto market rose in valuation by 0.45 percent in the last 24 hours taking its capitalisation to $1.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,18,25,561 crore), showed CoinMarketCap on Monday. The crypto fear and greed index stands at the point of 72, indicating at a greed sentiment driving the market momentum.

Only a few cryptocurrencies recorded losses today. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Cronos, and Binance USD.

