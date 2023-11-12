Technology News
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra New Glacier Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 09:53 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra New Glacier Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra seen in a Glacier Blue variant

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The clamshell foldable has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • The Razr 40 Ultra supports 30W wired fast charging
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year in July. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. The clamshell foldable came alongside the base Motorola Razr 40, which packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Razr 40 Ultra was initially launched in a single storage and in two colour options. Now, the phone has been introduced in a third new colourway.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, availability

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is offered in India in a single 8GB + 256GB variant. Initially, the phone was listed at Rs. 89,999 and was offered in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options. The phone is now available in an additional Glacier Blue colourway and is priced on Amazon at a lowered price of Rs. 79,999. At the time of writing this, the Motorola India website had not yet listed the new colour variant.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, features

Motorola's high-end clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 1,200 nits. Meanwhile, the outer screen sports a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with a resolution of 1,056x1,066 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The cover panel on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, there's a dual camera setup on the Razr 40 Ultra, that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There's also a camera placed on the inner display, which is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Motorola has packed a 3,800mAh battery in the Razr 40 Ultra with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Unfolded, the handset measures 170.83mm x 73.85mm x 6.99mm in size, whereas, it measures 88.42mm x 73.95mm x 15.1mm when folded. The smartphone weighs 189 grams. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra colour variant, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, Motorola, Moto, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra New Glacier Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
