Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year in July. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. The clamshell foldable came alongside the base Motorola Razr 40, which packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Razr 40 Ultra was initially launched in a single storage and in two colour options. Now, the phone has been introduced in a third new colourway.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, availability

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is offered in India in a single 8GB + 256GB variant. Initially, the phone was listed at Rs. 89,999 and was offered in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options. The phone is now available in an additional Glacier Blue colourway and is priced on Amazon at a lowered price of Rs. 79,999. At the time of writing this, the Motorola India website had not yet listed the new colour variant.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, features

Motorola's high-end clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 1,200 nits. Meanwhile, the outer screen sports a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with a resolution of 1,056x1,066 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The cover panel on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, there's a dual camera setup on the Razr 40 Ultra, that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There's also a camera placed on the inner display, which is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Motorola has packed a 3,800mAh battery in the Razr 40 Ultra with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Unfolded, the handset measures 170.83mm x 73.85mm x 6.99mm in size, whereas, it measures 88.42mm x 73.95mm x 15.1mm when folded. The smartphone weighs 189 grams. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.