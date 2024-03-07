Technology News

Poco M6 5G With Exclusive Airtel Prepaid Bundle Announced: See Price, Sale Date, Offers

Poco M6 5G with exclusive Airtel prepaid bundle will go on sale in the country starting March 10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 19:31 IST
Poco M6 5G With Exclusive Airtel Prepaid Bundle Announced: See Price, Sale Date, Offers

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 5G was originally launched in India in December 2023

  • Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display
  • The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  • The Poco M6 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
Poco M6 5G was launched in India in December 2023. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It is available in the country in three RAM and storage configurations and three colourways. The handset will now be offered with an exclusive Airtel prepaid bundle that comes with a one-time data offer. Notably, in July 2023, the Poco C51 was introduced with an Airtel-exclusive version at Rs. 5,999 with 50GB of one-time mobile data.

The company confirmed that the Airtel-exclusive version of the Poco M6 5G will be available in India from March 10 at Rs. 8,799. Airtel Prepaid customers will get 50GB of one-time mobile data with this purchase, whereas non-Airtel users can opt for a doorstep SIM delivery option that will also give them the same benefit with instant activation, the company clarified in a press note. Notably, Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon recently hinted at this launch.

When launched in December last year, the Poco M6 5G was priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. The phone is offered in Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green colourways. 

The Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and an LED flash unit at the back, while the front camera houses a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco M6 5G
Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

