Poco M6 5G was launched in India in December 2023. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It is available in the country in three RAM and storage configurations and three colourways. The handset will now be offered with an exclusive Airtel prepaid bundle that comes with a one-time data offer. Notably, in July 2023, the Poco C51 was introduced with an Airtel-exclusive version at Rs. 5,999 with 50GB of one-time mobile data.

The company confirmed that the Airtel-exclusive version of the Poco M6 5G will be available in India from March 10 at Rs. 8,799. Airtel Prepaid customers will get 50GB of one-time mobile data with this purchase, whereas non-Airtel users can opt for a doorstep SIM delivery option that will also give them the same benefit with instant activation, the company clarified in a press note. Notably, Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon recently hinted at this launch.

This one's for the record books!

Partnering with #Airtel, #POCO fans and anyone who wishes to own a #5G device in India can get the #POCOM65G at Rs 8,799 on #Flipkart from 10th March making it “The Most Affordable 5G Phone” you can get.



Know more: https://t.co/DlZlH9nWMI pic.twitter.com/52bIa9Y6D8 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 7, 2024

When launched in December last year, the Poco M6 5G was priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. The phone is offered in Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green colourways.

The Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and an LED flash unit at the back, while the front camera houses a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

