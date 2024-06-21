Technology News
Android 15 Could Bring a New Device Diagnostics Menu, Make It Easier to Fix Issues With Your Phone

With the new option in Android 15, users can run several diagnostic tests on their smartphone and even evaluate it using another device.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024
Android 15 Could Bring a New Device Diagnostics Menu, Make It Easier to Fix Issues With Your Phone

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

Android 15 beta 3 update is currently available for download on Pixel smartphones

  • Device Diagnostics option is reported in Android 15 beta 3 update
  • It is also said to offer evaluation capabilities using another smartphone
  • Android 15 beta 3 update was released to Pixel users on Tuesday
Android 15 beta 3 update was released on Tuesday and it introduced several new features for Android smartphones. According to a report, one of the new features in the update is a Device Diagnostics option in settings which lets users carry out tests on their handsets for any potential issues in its internal components. The option is even tipped to offer evaluation capabilities using another device, making it easier for owners to diagnose their smartphones without having to visit a repair centre.

New Diagnostics menu in Android 15

Android Authority, collaborating with tipster Mishaal Rahman, reported about the new Device Diagnostics feature in the latest Android beta update. As per the report, it is located below the Repair mode option in the device settings. It is said to offer two options: Component health and Evaluation mode.

Using the Component health option, users can run several diagnostics, including a display test and touch test. This is reported to let them swipe their finger across the display and show where the touch input was registered. It also lets them check up on the battery's health with information like battery status, manufacture date, first use date and cycle count, as per the report. Users can also check the status of the data storage chip and the page lets them know the remaining lifetime of the chip.

On the other hand, the Evaluation mode reportedly enables the users to use another smartphone to carry out a thorough evaluation of it. They can generate a QR code on the device that needs to be assessed and scanned with their trusted handset, the report suggests. It is then said to run a series of tests on the smartphone and generate a report with details of any potential issues.

As per the report, some of the tests run in Evaluation mode may require internet access on the device. The Device Diagnostics menu was reportedly discovered after “tinkering” with the Android build on a Google Pixel smartphone. At present, the Android 15 beta 3 update is only said to be available for Pixel 6 and later models.

