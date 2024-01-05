Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is currently one of the most powerful Android flagship chipsets available today and the chipset is expected to power several flagship smartphones in the coming months — including the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The company is reportedly planning to equip some of the handsets in the lineup with an Exynos 2400 chip in most markets. Recent benchmarks of the chip suggest that Samsung's in-house flagship chip might not be too far behind Qualcomm's most capable processor.

Previous Exynos flagship chips have trailed their Qualcomm counterparts in terms of performance, but recent entries on the benchmarking website Geekbench (via SamMobile) have shown that the Exynos 2400 chip — expected to power some of the phones in the Galaxy S24 series — has shortened the lead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S24+ with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip scored 2,297 points in the single-core test and 7,104 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. On the other hand, the Geekbench 6 test for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with an Exynos 2400 chip shows the phone scored 2,193 points and 6,895 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Exynos 2400 benchmarks (left) vs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model

As SamMobile points out, these scores show a marked improvement for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with an Exynos 2400 chip, compared to earlier benchmarks. In the past, the Qualcomm chip was 8 percent and 5 percent faster in the single-core and multi-core tests, but the latest tests show they have dropped to 4 percent and 3 percent, closing the gap between both chipsets.

It is worth noting that these are early benchmarks of purported phones that are yet to be released. The scores of these handsets could vary once they are launched. Similarly, benchmarks do not provide the complete picture — the capability of both chips to handle sustained workloads without throttling can be measured once the phones are launched by the company.

Unlike last year, when Samsung equipped the entire Galaxy S23 series with a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, this year's top of the line Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ is said to be equipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Exynos 2400 in different markets.

