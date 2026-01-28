Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2600 last month as the successor to its flagship Exynos 2500 chip, and it is likely to be used in the Galaxy S26 series. Although the chip has yet to make its debut in a smartphone, a new benchmark score suggests that Samsung has already made significant progress towards preparing its next-generation flagship mobile processor. A new Geekbench listing indicates that the purported Exynos 2700 with a four-cluster CPU layout featuring 10 cores and a Samsung Xclipse 970 GPU might be launched in the coming months.

Samsung Exynos 2700 Spotted With Unique CPU Cluster

An unannounced Samsung CPU, believed to be the Exynos 2700, has appeared on Geekbench with model ID Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Full Android on S5E9975 ERD and 15,618 OpenCL score. The early Geekbench listing shows a 10-core architecture with a new 4+1+4+1 cluster. It has one core clocked at 2.30GHz, four cores at 2.40GHz, one core at 2.78GHz, and four cores at 2.88GHz.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

This cluster arrangement is different from the Exynos 2600's three-cluster 6+3+1 architecture. The Exynos 2600 features one core capped at 3.8GHz, three cores operating at 3.25GHz, and six cores capped at 2.75GHz.

The Geekbench listing shows the presence of the Samsung Xclipse 970 GPU. The tested unit runs on Android 16 with 12GB of RAM. As mentioned, the unit is listed as ERD (Engineering Reference Device), with the motherboard carrying the s5e9975 codename. The unfamiliar 10-core, four-cluster layout and presence of ERD suggest that Samsung is experimenting with processor designs before settling on a final configuration.

Samsung announced the Exynos 2600 in December last year. The company has not revealed which devices will feature the Exynos 2600, but it is widely expected to power the Galaxy S26 lineup. It is built on Samsung Foundry's 2-nanometre GAA fabrication process. It supports up to LPDDR5x RAM with UFS 4.1 storage, and has a Samsung Xclipse 960 10-core GPU.

The Exynos 2700 is likely to be used in the company's future flagships like the Galaxy S27 series, and is expected to support LPDDR6 and UFS 5.0.

