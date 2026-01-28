Samsung Galaxy A57 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A56 model. Shortly after surfacing on China's TENAA database, design renders of this new Galaxy A series smartphone have been leaked online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 appears to have a familiar design, featuring thin bezels and a pill-shaped camera module. It seems to have a triple rear camera unit. The Galaxy A57 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display and an Exynos 1680 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy A57 Design (Expected)

Android Headlines has published what appear to be official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy A57, offering an early look at the phone's design. The design is quite similar to the Galaxy A56. It is shown in a black colour option with a flat display and a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. The screen seems to have narrow bezels.

Samsung Galaxy A57 design renders

Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

The right side of the frame extends outwards slightly around the volume and power buttons, and this is believed to be Samsung's Key Island. The power button and volume keys are placed on the right side. On the rear panel, the Galaxy A57 appears to have a pill-shaped camera module that houses vertically aligned three lenses. An LED flash is placed next to the camera island.

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of Galaxy A57, but rumours suggest that the launch might not be far off. It is expected to go official in the first or second week of February. It is likely to come with a slimmer and lighter build compared to the Galaxy A56. The upcoming phone could measure 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weigh 182 grams.

The Galaxy A57 recently emerged on the TENAA database, giving us an early preview of its features. It is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to run on Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset, alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A57 could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.