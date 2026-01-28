Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A57 appears to have a vertical rear camera layout and could feature the company's raised Key Island for the power and volume buttons.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A56 (right) was launched in India in March 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 emerged in new official looking renders
  • It could run on Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset
  • It is shown in a black colour option
Samsung Galaxy A57 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A56 model. Shortly after surfacing on China's TENAA database, design renders of this new Galaxy A series smartphone have been leaked online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 appears to have a familiar design, featuring thin bezels and a pill-shaped camera module. It seems to have a triple rear camera unit. The Galaxy A57 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display and an Exynos 1680 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy A57 Design (Expected)

Android Headlines has published what appear to be official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy A57, offering an early look at the phone's design. The design is quite similar to the Galaxy A56. It is shown in a black colour option with a flat display and a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. The screen seems to have narrow bezels.

samsung galaxy a57 androidheadlines57 Samsung Galaxy A57

Samsung Galaxy A57 design renders
Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

The right side of the frame extends outwards slightly around the volume and power buttons, and this is believed to be Samsung's Key Island. The power button and volume keys are placed on the right side. On the rear panel, the Galaxy A57 appears to have a pill-shaped camera module that houses vertically aligned three lenses. An LED flash is placed next to the camera island.

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of Galaxy A57, but rumours suggest that the launch might not be far off. It is expected to go official in the first or second week of February. It is likely to come with a slimmer and lighter build compared to the Galaxy A56. The upcoming phone could measure 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weigh 182 grams.

The Galaxy A57 recently emerged on the TENAA database, giving us an early preview of its features. It is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to run on Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset, alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A57 could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Expands Android Theft Protection With New Security Features
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra RAM, Storage and Colourways Leaked as Company Gears Up for Global Launch

Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
