Wobble X Series Launched in India With 80W Speakers and Google TV With Gemini, Wobble K Series Tags Along

The Wobble X and K series TVs run on the Google TV 5.0 platform with Gemini integration.

Updated: 28 January 2026 13:56 IST
Wobble X Series Launched in India With 80W Speakers and Google TV With Gemini, Wobble K Series Tags Along

Photo Credit: Wobble

The Wobble TVs can be purchased via Flipkart

Highlights
  • The Wobble X series is geared towards gamers with an Ultra QLED panel
  • Wobble K series TVs run on Google TV 5.0 platform
  • Both TV lineups will be sold in India via Flipkart
Indkal Technologies' Indian homegrown brand Wobble launched its latest X and K series TVs in India on Wednesday. The Wobble X series is positioned as a gaming-focused TV lineup, featuring up to a 55-inch Ultra QLED display. It is powered by the DynamIQ Dual Processor, coupled with 80W speakers. The Wobble K series, meanwhile, is available with up to a 65-inch display, powered by the Google TV platform along with 32GB of onboard storage.

Wobble X Series, K Series Price in India, Availability

The Wobble X series price in India begins at Rs. 23,999. It is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch screen size options. Meanwhile, the Wobble K series price starts at Rs. 10,999. Customers can purchase it in four display size variants — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The Wobble X and K series TVs will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Wobble X Series, K Series Features Specifications

The Wobble X series TVs are equipped with Ultra QLED displays with support for up to 1.07 billion colour reproduction. They have a metal finish and a frameless design. As per the company, the X series TVs are geared towards gamers, equipped with features like Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), which is said to reduce screen tearing and ensure smooth visuals during fast-paced gaming.

There is an Auto Low Latency Mode, which automatically switches the TV to its lowest latency setting when a compatible device is detected. Apart from this, there is also support for 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), HDMI 2.1, eARC, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The TVs also have Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.

Wobble's X series is powered by a DynamIQ Dual Processor comprising Arm Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 CPUs. The company claims it has equipped the TVs with an AI output processing system for improved picture and performance, along with 80W speakers featuring dual woofers, amplifiers, and tweeters.

The Wobble K series TVs, meanwhile, are a more affordable offering. The TVs run on the Google TV 5.0 platform with Gemini integration, coupled with the same ALLM and MEMC features as the higher-end X series. They have the same connectivity options, too. The Wobble K series is claimed to have 32GB of onboard storage and Dolby Atmos and Vision support, complemented by 40W speakers.

Wobble X Series Launched in India With 80W Speakers and Google TV With Gemini, Wobble K Series Tags Along
