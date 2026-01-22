Samsung Galaxy S26+ is said to go official soon as a successor to last year's Galaxy S25+. As we wait for the formal launch date announcement from Samsung, the upcoming phone has spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing offers a glimpse at the charging speed of the Samsung Galaxy S26+. Previous rumours claimed that Samsung would launch a Galaxy S26 Edge model instead of the Plus. The company is likely to launch the Galaxy S26+ alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Charging Details (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26+ is listed on the 3C website with model number SM-S9470. The listing indicates that it will support 45W wired fast charging (4.5A or 15.0V DC), matching the Galaxy S25+. Samsung stopped shipping a charger with its smartphones starting with the Galaxy S21 in January 2021, a year after rival Apple.

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy S26+ on China's 3C database (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

This suggests that the Galaxy S26+ will offer faster charging than the base Galaxy S26, which is said to be support 25W charging. However, the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra recently passed through the 3C website in December 2025 with a 60W charger.

The Galaxy S26+ is rumoured to pack a 4,900mAh battery. It is expected to ship with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chip, depending on the market. The handset was earlier surfaced on the BIS website with model number SM-S947B/DS.

Samsung was previously rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S26 Edge, replacing the Galaxy S26+. The launch could take place on February 25. The Galaxy S26+ is likely to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is expected to be released in 256GB and 512GB storage options alongside 12GB RAM as standard.

The Galaxy S26+ is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could come with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.