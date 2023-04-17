Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Exynos 1330 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was first launched in Ukraine earlier this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 12:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G runs Android 13 with One UI on top
  • The phone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display
  • It also sports a triple-rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was launched in India on Monday. The latest M-series smartphone was first launched in Ukraine earlier this year. In the past couple of weeks, it was widely reported to make its India debut soon. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset. The newly launched device is also expected to offer a better battery life compared to its peers in the segment, owing to its large 6,000mAh battery. Samsung has already launched a host of smartphones this year and is tipped to launch more affordable handsets in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs. 13,490, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 14,990. The smartphone is offered in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colour variants. It goes on sale in the country starting April 21, 12pm IST and it will be available for purchase via the official Samsung website, Amazon and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications, features

The Samsung smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The phone boots Android 13 and with Samsung's One UI 5 skin on top. The latest M-series smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy M14 5G comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The 13-megapixel front camera of the M-series handset is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port that enables 25W rapid charging. The phone also claims to have a Voice Focus feature which helps cancel out background noise during calls. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS connectivity support. Weighing 206 grams, the handset measures 166.8mm x 77.2mm x 9.4mm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk's SpaceX Set to Launch Its New Starship Rocket to Space in Uncrewed Test Flight

