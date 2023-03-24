Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 90Hz LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 90Hz LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is powered by an in-house Exynos chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 15:16 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is offered in Black, Green and Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6 full-HD+ LCD display
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is offered in two storage configurations

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G was launched in India on Friday. The device is powered by an in-house Exynos chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The company has launched a flurry of devices over the past three months, in the budget and midrange segment. The latest F-series smartphone by the South Korean conglomerate is available in the country in two storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be sold in three colour variants. Although unveiled today, the device will not go on sale until March 30, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India, availability

The budget offering from Samsung is available in two storage variants - the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 12,990 and the 6GB + 128GB model is available at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the Samsung official website, and at select retail stores.

Offered in O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple colourways, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G handset will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) on March 30.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device boots Android 13 with OneUI 5 out-of-the-box. The company has guaranteed two Android updates and four years of security updates. The handset is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. Users can also utilise unused storage to add 6GB of virtual memory.

For optics, the newly unveiled device is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth and camera sensor in its dual rear camera unit. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and comes with a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy F14 5G also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in india, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

