Samsung Galaxy F14 5G was launched in India on Friday. The device is powered by an in-house Exynos chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The company has launched a flurry of devices over the past three months, in the budget and midrange segment. The latest F-series smartphone by the South Korean conglomerate is available in the country in two storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be sold in three colour variants. Although unveiled today, the device will not go on sale until March 30, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India, availability

The budget offering from Samsung is available in two storage variants - the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 12,990 and the 6GB + 128GB model is available at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the Samsung official website, and at select retail stores.

Offered in O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple colourways, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G handset will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) on March 30.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device boots Android 13 with OneUI 5 out-of-the-box. The company has guaranteed two Android updates and four years of security updates. The handset is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. Users can also utilise unused storage to add 6GB of virtual memory.

For optics, the newly unveiled device is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth and camera sensor in its dual rear camera unit. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and comes with a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy F14 5G also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

