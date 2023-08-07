Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G sports a 6.46-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 14:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F34 5G boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box
  • The phone is offered in RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB
  • Samsung Galaxy F34 sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G was launched in India on Monday. The company had previously teased the price range of the smartphone. The handset had earlier been teased to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G, which was launched earlier this year in March with an octa-core SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. However, with the launch of the Galaxy F34 5G, we see that, even though the design elements of the two models are similar, they vary in their specifications. For instance, the newly launched Galaxy F34 5G comes with an in-house Exynos chip and a slightly larger 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G price in India, availability

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy F34 5G is marked in India at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 20,999. The phone is currently available for pre-orders through Flipkart, the official Samsung website and at select retail stores. It will be open for sale starting August 11.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can access a no-cost EMI plan starting at Rs. 2,111 during the purchase of the phone. Several customers may also be eligible for Instant Discounts up to Rs. 1,000 if they use ICICI or Kotak Bank cards. There are many other bank offers that you can avail of if certain conditions are met.

The Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two colour options, as had been previously confirmed - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features, specifications

Sporting a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display, the Galaxy F34 5G comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, pixel density of 398 ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F34 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back, vertically aligned in three circular slots on the top left of the back panel accompanied by an LED flash. A 13-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Galaxy F34 packs a large 6,000mAh battery. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 208 grams, the handset measures 161.7mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.46-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1280
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Comment
