Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung's showcase event for product launches, is set to take place July 26 in Seoul, Korea. This will be the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event this year and Samsung is likely to take the wraps off its fifth-generation foldable phones — presumably Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — at the event. Samsung has already begun accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming foldables. Besides the flagship smartphones, the company could even introduce the new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and Galaxy Watch 6 series. As always, Samsung has yet to confirm any details beyond the official date and venue of the Galaxy Unpacked event but endless rumours and leaks seem to be spoiling the upcoming Unpacked party.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch livestream

The South Korean tech giant will host its Galaxy Unpacked event a little early this year, on July 26 at 4:30pm IST. It will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and YouTube. This will be the second Unpacked event this year following the one in January where the tech giant unveiled the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and Galaxy Book 3 series. Samsung is using the tagline "Join the flip side" to promote the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung is yet to confirm the final moniker of the next-generation Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones but they undoubtedly would be the focus of the next event. The foldable smartphones are expected to comprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also expected to be unveiled alongside the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+. A pair of Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Buds 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones could also be on tap for the launch event.

Samsung has already started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship handsets and other products in India. Users can pre-book the devices with a token payment of Rs. 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price, specifications (expected)

If previously leaked renders and dummy units are authentic, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a similar design language to that of their predecessors — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could feature a familiar tablet-like form factor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would likely retain the clamshell style. Both models might bring a new water drop style hinge that allows the two sides of the phone to lay flat while folded. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with a larger external display than its predecessor. It could offer support for both Google apps as well as Samsung's own apps.

Price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to start at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400) while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900).

As for specifications, both models are said to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. They are expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch full-HD+(1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It might get a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED outer screen with a 904 x 2,316 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera. It is said to feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera located on the internal display. It might be backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is likely to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch in size with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is said to sport a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There could be a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. It is expected to carry a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specifications (expected)

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to comprise the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. They will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series from last year. All three models are likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G could get a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and might come equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is said to feature two 12-megapixel selfie cameras and will pack an 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price, specifications (expected)

The rumoured Galaxy Watch 6 lineup could debut with several upgrades from the ongoing Galaxy Watch 5 models. They might bring back the physical rotating bezel and could run on a new Exynos W980 chip. The new wearables are expected to feature the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model is tipped to pack a 300mAh battery while the 44mm variant could come with a 425mAh battery. The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to carry a 300mAh battery while the 47mm could have a 425mAh battery.

As per a recent leak, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be priced at EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), respectively, in France.

