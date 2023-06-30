Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is set to launch in India on July 7. The company has confirmed some key specifications of the smartphone previously, and recently the model was spotted on a benchmark website, which listed a few other details. Samsung is also reportedly getting ready to announce another model, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G. This model is expected to offer similar specifications to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which was released earlier this year in March with an octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

The company has confirmed several key details about the Galaxy M34 5G, and now the phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The details listed on the site suggest that the phone will likely be powered by an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with an ARM GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone is also said to boot Android 13-based One UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Scheduled to launch on July 7, the Galaxy M34 5G is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which claims to provide a battery life of up to two days. The phone will come with 25W wired fast charging support. The AMOLED display of the phone will offer refresh rate of 120Hz.

Teased images of the phone suggest that it will be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy M34 5G is also confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, claiming to provide a No-Shake photography experience.

A support page for the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G also went live, that could hint at the imminent launch of the handset. Even though the name of the phone is not shown, it is listed with the model number SM-E346B/DS. The phone was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website earlier this year in May.

Samsung India is yet to officially announce the Galaxy F34 5G. Nothing much is known about the model other than it will offer similar specifications to the Galaxy A34 5G, likely with some changes to the camera, battery capacity, etc.

